Former Marietta High School defensive lineman BJ Ojulari was voted first-team all-Southeastern Conference in a poll of media members who attended SEC Media Days this week in Atlanta.
Ojulari, coming off 55 tackles and seven sacks as a sophomore in 2021, is set to be one of LSU’s defensive leaders this season, as evidenced by being chosen to be one of the three players representing the Tigers during the week's festivities at the College Football Hall of Fame.
Nine Georgia players were voted all-conference, with tight end Brock Bowers, offensive lineman Warren McClendon, defensive lineman Jalen Carter, linebacker Nolan Smith, cornerback Kelee Ringo and return specialist Kearis Jackson making the first team.
Center Sedrick Van Pran and defensive back Christopher Smith earned second-team spots, and running back Kenny McIntosh made the third team.
Georgia was the clear favorite to win the SEC East, earning 1,254 points and 172 of 181 first-place votes. Kentucky was second with 932 points, followed by Tennessee (929).
Alabama was an even heavier favorite to win the SEC West with 1,262 points, including 177 of 181 first-place votes. Texas A&M (968) was second, followed by Arkansas (844).
Alabama was the resounding favorite to win the conference overall with 158 votes, with defending national champion Georgia a distant second with 18 voted. Since 1992, the predicted conference champion at SEC Media Days has only gone on to win the league championship nine times, including Alabama in each of the last two seasons.
