ATLANTA -- As Daniel Martin’s freshman season at Vanderbilt approaches, coach Clark Lea said the former Marietta linebacker's talent and ability is obvious even in his first offseason with the program.
“His skills are apparent. We knew that in recruiting,” Lea said Tuesday during SEC Media Days at the College Football Hall of Fame. “Just like any freshman, he needs room to grow and develop, so we’re going to give him that room. We’re excited to see him come back after a summer of training and obviously the experience through the spring, where he got to know the structures of the defense, how we operate.”
Fellow Vanderbilt linebacker Anfernee Orji said Martin has brought unique athleticism to the position group.
“He's an athletic dude, a long guy, can run and hit,” Orji, a senior, said of the 6-foot-3, 200-pound Martin. “When you see him, just his football knowledge grow, and seeing him get bigger, stronger, faster -- I’m excited to see him play. He brings a new attention, a younger guy who’s just ready to play.”
A four-star recruit in the 2022 recruiting class, Martin chose Vanderbilt over Georgia, Clemson, Florida, Auburn and Florida State, among a number of other programs who extended him an offer. Martin, who finished his senior season with 94 tackles and four sacks, announced his decision to play for the Commodores during January's All-American Bowl.
Martin was the top-rated recruit in Vanderbilt's 2022 class, which ranked 42nd in the nation according to 247sports. That is the team's highest-ranked class since the 2018 class was ranked 41st.
Lea, who is entering his second season at Vanderbilt, referred to the group as “a class widely considered to be the best in program history.”
“It’s awesome bringing in such a great class," he said. "It’s a great class to help out, and I think we’re going to have a lot of contributors, probably this year, that are going to come in and play early.
Quarterback Mike Wright said he has known Martin for a long time, and he likes what he’s seen out of him so far this offseason.
“Daniel’s an Atlanta guy, so I’ve known Daniel my whole entire life. He’s doing really well,” said Wright, who played at Woodward Academy in College Park. “He’s coming into his own and getting adjusted. What people don’t realize is that Daniel’s a great dude, and he’s so smart. As far as him learning the system, he’ll be big for us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.