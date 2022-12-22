Former Marietta High School standout Arik Gilbert is on the move again.
The 6-foot-5, 255-pound redshirt sophomore tight end put his name in the transfer portal Wednesday.
Wherever Gilbert ends up, it would be his fourth stop in as many seasons.
Gilbert earned all-Southeastern Conference freshman honors in his first season at LSU in 2020, when he caught 35 passes for 368 yards and two touchdowns before leaving after only eight games.
Gilbert entered the transfer portal after the season, briefly committed to Florida, then changed his mind to attend Georgia.
Gilbert was supposed to be a big factor in the Bulldogs' offense for the 2021 season, but he left the team before the season to attend to personal matters. He returned to the squad following the team's national championship run and had a standout performance in the G-Day spring game.
Gilbert, however, struggled to find much playing time once the season began. He was playing behind starters Brock Bowers and Darnell Washington and only saw extended playing time against Vanderbilt, when he caught two passes for 16 yards, including a 4-yard touchdown catch from Carson Beck in a 55-0 victory.
By the end of the season, freshman Oscar Delp had moved in front of Gilbert on the depth chart. Then, on Wednesday's early signing day, the Bulldogs signed two four-star recruits at the position -- former Walton High School standout Pearce Spurlin, who played his final two high school seasons at Florida's South Walton High School, and Lawson Luckie from Norcross.
Gilbert was the highest-rated tight in in Rivals history as he was coming out of Marietta High school. As a senior, he caught 101 passes for 1,760 yards and 14 touchdowns in helping the Blue Devils to win the 2019 Class AAAAAAA state championship.
Gilbert was named the Gatorade Boys Athlete of the Year and was on the cover of Sports Illustrated. He was also the Gatorade National Football Player of the Year, a first-team MaxPreps All-American, a member of the USA Today and Atlanta Touchdown Club first teams, the Class AAAAAAA Offensive Player of the Year and the Marietta Daily Journal/Cobb County Offensive Player of the Year.
