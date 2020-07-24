After losing its Week 2 matchup against Florida’s Armwood High School due to the coronavirus pandemic, Marietta found a replacement to keep its 10-game regular season intact.
The Blue Devils will play at Brookwood on Oct. 9, as tweeted Thursday by Broncos coach Philip Jones. Brookwood was initially slated to host Dutch Fork High School of Irmo, South Carolina, that night, but it was canceled when the South Carolina High School League canceled all games scheduled against out-of-state opponents.
“We were looking for a good opponent, and Brookwood is a quality program,” Marietta coach Richard Morgan said. “It’s not easy to find games. Not a lot of people wanted to play us, so it’s good to get a good, quality team to play.”
That weekend was originally scheduled to be the second of consecutive bye weeks for the Blue Devils. Marietta will still have two bye weeks in its season that will now take place in Week 2 and Week 6.
While the additional game means the Blue Devils will have their 10th game, this season will consist of just four home games.
Morgan said the agreement with Brookwood is for two years, meaning next year’s matchup will be at Northcutt Stadium. It also means Marietta will have six home games next year.
“With the pandemic, things change and you just have to adjust and do what fits your team and your schedule the best,” Morgan said. “So, although, we have to sacrifice a home game this year, we’ll gain it back next year.”
The game means Marietta will have a stretch of four straight on the road. The Blue Devils will open at home against Colquitt County on Sept. 4, then travel to McEachern, Camden County and Parkview before ending it with Brookwood. The Blue Devils will return home Oct. 23 against North Paulding
“We’ve scheduled the hardest schedule in the state for the last two years, so this will probably be three years in a row that we have the toughest schedule in the state,” Morgan said. “But that’s OK. That’s how we choose to do things.”
