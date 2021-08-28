SMYRNA -- East Paulding had a chance to take the lead with a field goal with just over a minute to play, but it went wide left.
The miss set the stage Campbell quarterback Luke Marble.
Marble threw for 195 yards, but had 83 on the final drive when the team needed it the most. He drove the offense to the East Paulding 1 where Christian Campbell would score the the game winning touchdown in the Spartans 28-21 season-opening victory. This was to be the Spartans second game of the season, but last week's opener against Grovetown was canceled because of COVID-19 concerns.
"We needed a win like this for this program," Campbell coach Howie Decristofaro said. "We talk about culture change and what we gotta do, but until you see it, it's just talk. Now we have seen how to be resilient and keep playing."
Decristofaro said it was nice to see Marble take a big step forward.
"He's a smart player. He's a football junkie," Decristofaro said. "He's always in the film room studying and this guy started two games as a freshman last year. He played great tonight."
The ending was much better than the beginning. Campbell fumbled away the ball on the first play of the game.
It presented East Paulding with an early scoring opportunity, and did not appear to be a very good omen. However, the Spartans defense turned the momentum in a hurry.
In the three plays, the Raiders lost six yards, and then had their field goal attempt blocked.
The Spartans took over and running back Joe Phillips would score easily on a 1-yard touchdown, capping a six-play, 32-yard drive to give Campbell a 7-0 lead.
On the ensuing kickoff, East Paulding's Jordan Harvey would would return it 60 yards to the Campbell 20, but with 5:16 left in the first quarter a weather delay temporarily brought the game to a halt.
After 80 minutes, play resumed and the Raiders scored when quarterback Baylor Thomason threw a 16-yard touchdown pass to tight end Ryan Jenkins to tie the game 7-7.
Campbell would score the next 14 points, led by Phillips' 117 rushing yards in the first half, to lead East Paulding 21-7 at halftime.
Phillips would finish the game with 15 carries for 157 yards and two touchdowns before exiting the game with a groin injury.
When Phillips went out, East Paulding's Justin Williams took over. He had a 58-yard run for a touchdown, and caught a 33-yard screen pass for another to tie the game at 21-21. He would finish with 223 yards of total offense, 190 rushing and 33 receiving.
