Game: Campbell (1-3) at Hillgrove (1-3), 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: Hillgrove 42, Campbell 23 (Sept. 15, 2017)
All-time series: Hillgrove leads 6-0
Prediction: Campbell 17, Hillgrove 10
Luke Marble is getting comfortable with his dual-threat ability at quarterback, and he seems to be liking it too.
Especially when he can run the football.
“There’s more fun in running than standing in the pocket and throwing,” Marble said last Friday after leading his team to a 34-30 win over Miller Grove. “I really pushed for that.”
Marble will continue to hone his skills when the Spartans travel to Hillgrove on Friday for a non-region game. He’s also looking to lead Campbell to its second straight win of the season.
Marble completed 9-of-12 passes for 278 yards and three touchdowns in leading the Spartans to its first victory of the season, a 34-30 win over Miller Grove last Friday. His longest pass was a 66-yarder to Jontae Jones for a touchdown. He also ran 14 times for 81 yards.
“Luke played a great game,” Campbell coach Howie DeCristofaro said. “He had 415 total yards of rushing and passing. One of the optimistic things they can finally say is that “I can understand what they are teaching me and I’m doing a better job of it.”
Marble also had success against Meadowcreek the previous week, rushing for 146 yards and throwing for 160 in Campbell’s 29-17 loss to the Mustangs.
DeCristofaro said Marble is reading defenses better as he progresses and that the “speed of the game has become slower.
As the season continues, the Spartans are focusing on getting better in all three phases of the game. Those three phases were on display during Campbell’s victory over Miller Grove.
After Marble and the Campbell offense dominated the first half, it was the defense and special teams stepped up in the second to help preserve the lead.
Jonathan Wiley had an interception and returned it 18 yards for a touchdown. The Spartans also had a blocked punt and recovered a muffed punt. Dzenan Cerimagic iced the game with two field goals.
Against Hillgrove, fundamentals are a priority.
“We’re continuing to get better,” DeCristofaro said. “(Hillgrove) is better than their record.”
Hillgrove is coming off a two-game losing streak to East Coweta and Allatoona.
The Hawks made it competitive against Allatoona for the first three quarters before the Buccaneers scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to clinch the victory.
