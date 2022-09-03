DOUGLASVILLE – Christian Lynn's 39-yard interception return for a touchdown in the fourth quarter capped a McEachern rally as the Indians defeated Douglas County 35-31 to earn their first win of the season.
McEachern trailed 31-21 midway through the final quarter before it started its comeback. It pulled within three when RJ Echols scored on a 4-yard touchdown run.
Douglas County, ranked 10th in Class AAAAAA, had a final chance as it drove to the McEachern 5 in the final seconds, but a last-ditch effort was broken up in the end zone to preserve the victory.
“I couldn’t be more proud of what our kids did (Friday),” McEachern coach Franklin Stephens said. “Our guys just found a way to keep hanging, keep swinging, keep chopping, keep climbing.”
It looked like it might be all Indians early. The first two drives of the night were capped off with touchdown runs by Jaylon Brown, who had 121 yards rushing for the game, to go up 14-0.
Douglas County bounced back in the second quarter with a 18 yard touchdown run by Sire Hardaway.
McEachern answered with its defense when Dai’shaun Thomas picked up a loose fumble to get into the end zone to go up 21-7.
After a second Hardaway touchdown pulled Douglas County within 21-14, the Indians fumbled the ball away at midfield. It led to a field goal as time expired in the half with the score 21-17.
The Tigers took the lead on special teams in the third quarter when they returned a punt 61 yards for a touchdown, and after McEachern faltered on its next drive, Douglas County scored again to go up by 10.
