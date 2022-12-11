There could soon be two Ojularis playing defense in the NFL.
Two years after former Georgia linebacker Azeez Ojulari left Georgia to turn pro, his bother, BJ, an edge-rusher and outside linebacker and LSU, is about to follow him.
The former Marietta High School standout made it official Sunday when he made the announcement on social media.
"First and foremost I'd like to thank God for giving me the gift to play the sport I love. Countless times he's presented his glory through me and without him I would not be in the position," Ojulari wrote in a statement released on Twitter. "To my parents, family and friends thank you for all your love, support and motivation beyond unimaginable measures.
"To my coaches, staff members, trainers, nutritionist, and all who have dedicated countless hours and instilled greatness into me since the first day I stepped on campus. Thank you for trusting and believing in me on and off the field. Trusting me with the greatest honor in LSU football history with #18. It was an honor to wear it while representing the great state of Louisiana.
"To my brothers, thank you for all the memories and laughs we shared together that got me through the toughest days. I wouldn't have wanted to share it with anyone else and the bond we've built will go way beyond football. I love you all, no go continue what we started.
"Lastly, Baton Rouge and Tiger Nation. You're truly the best fans in college football. Thank you! The atmosphere and energy you bring every Saturday is second to none. You embraced a Georgia boy like I was one of your own, and for that I'm forever grateful. This will forever be my home. Forever LSU!
"With that being said, I will be declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft."
Ojulari is looking to follow in the footsteps of his brother, who was selected by the New York Giants in the second round of the 2021 draft with the 50th overall pick.
Ojulari, a 6-foot-3, 250-pound junior, has had 58 tackles, 5½ sacks, 8½ tackles for loss and a forced fumble this season, earning All-Southeastern Conference first-team honors. Over his three-year career in Baton Rouge, he has had 129 tackles, 25 tackles for loss, 16½ sacks and 25 quarterback hurries.
LSU is scheduled to face Purdue in the Citrus Bowl on Jan. 2. It has not been determined if Ojulari will play in the bowl game.
Ojulari has been projected to be a late first-round or early second-round selection in April's draft. ESPN analyst Todd McShay has Ojulari ranked as the fifth-best outside linebacker on his draft board, behind Alabama's Will Anderson, Army's Andre Carter, Georgia Tech's Keion White and Georgia's Nolan Smith.
Fellow ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr. has Ojulari ranked seventh.
Before beginning his college career, Ojulari helped Marietta win the 2019 Class AAAAAAA state championship as a junior. The following season, he set the Blue Devils' team record with 19 sacks.
BJ Ojulari could be one of as many as three Cobb County players selected early in next year's draft. Former Hillgrove defensive lineman Myles Murphy, an All-Atlantic Coast Conference selection this year from Clemson, is a consensus first-round pick, while Kiper ranks former Marietta and current Georgia tight end Arik Gilbert as the fifth-ranked fullback/H-back.
