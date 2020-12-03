Game: Lowndes (8-1) at North Cobb (10-1), 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: First meeting
All-time series: First meeting
Prediction: North Cobb 24, Lowndes 21
North Cobb will host Lowndes for the first time in program history when the Vikings visit Emory Sewell Stadium on Friday, but the Warriors have always been aware of the reputation of the team from south Georgia.
One thing working in North Cobb’s advantage — the Warriors don’t have to travel like they did a year ago when they made the trip to Colquitt County in the first round. Also, the Warriors have a perfect record on their own field this season.
The coaches know North Cobb will have to play a clean game against the No. 3 team in the state. The Warriors do not expect to get away with nearly 120 yards of penalties like they did in their 35-6 win over Pebblebrook last week.
“Those guys are one of the top programs in the nation,” North Cobb coach Shane Queen said. “But they have to come up here. That’s a lot better than getting on the road and going to Valdosta.”
The Vikings, whose only loss was 40-10 to Colquitt County last month, are coming off a 42-0 shutout over Newton in the opening round last week. They had nearly 500 yards of offense while their defense yielded less than 100. Quarterbacks Jacurri Brown and Tristan Bohler combined for 216 passing yards to seven different receivers.
“They have athletes all over the field,” Queen said. “Their offense is huge. Their quarterback (Brown) is 6-foot-4 and a dual threat guy. They have two Division I receivers. They pose a lot of threats.
“We have our hands full. At least we don’t have to go on the road. Hopefully, hosting them at home will be an advantage.”
North Cobb’s offense continues to thrive behind sophomore quarterback Malachi Singleton, who is also a dual threat. He has 1,461 passing yards on the season with 14 touchdowns and also leads in rushing with 931 yards on 162 carries with 17 additional scores.
Christian Moss has been his primary target of late with 703 receiving yards and six touchdowns. Both Trevor Lovett and Xavier Moss have also been clutch with a combined 546 yards and six scores.
The Warriors can’t afford to find themselves in first-and-long situations due to penalties.
“We have to be more focused and disciplined and not beat ourselves,” Queen said. “We have to clean up some of those things.”
Jadyn Walker continues to be the work horse on defense with 115 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, and is also tied with Josh Josephs for the lead with four sacks. Montrell Jenkins has 84 tackles on the season and leads with seven interceptions.
