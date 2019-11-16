VALDOSTA—Lowndes survived unfavorable weather conditions and a late first half scare to beat Hillgrove 38-8 in the opening round of the Class AAAAAAA playoffs on Friday.
With Lowndes leading 16-0 and less than 30 seconds remaining in the half, Andreas Keaton intercepted a Jacurri Brown pass and retuned it 75 yards for a touchdown. After a successful two-point conversion, the deficit was cut in half and Hillgrove trailed only 16-8.
The Hawks were primed to make a comeback in the second half, but were stonewalled by the Lowndes defense.
Lowndes outscored them 22-0 in the second half en route to a second-round matchup with Norcross.
“It’s always the same — defense isn’t conditional,” defensive coordinator Byron Slack said on the message to players at halftime. “Whether it’s 99 yards or one yard. Whether it’s 100 plays or one play. Our job is to stop people.”
The Vikings' defense followed the same game plan that won its 10 prior games and it stayed in the Hawks' backfield all night. Hillgrove finished with 162 yards of total offense, mostly on the back of quarterback Matthew McCravy.
The Hawks finished the game with one net rushing yard after the game. McCravy finished the night 19 of 38 passing with 161 yards, a touchdown and one interception.
The lone interception was by Tiberius Drocea, who stepped in front of a pass in the first half to swing momentum to the Vikings.
Drocea’s night ended with 5.5 tackles and a 49-yard touchdown run to open scoring in the second half.
The second half of the game wasn’t all smooth for top-ranked Lowndes. It was dealt blows to players that kept them out of the contest in the fourth quarter. Neither Brown or Gary Osby played in the final period, and Osby had his leg wrapped with ice.
Brown finished the game 7 of 14 passing with 93 yards and added 90 yards on 12 attempts from the ground.
Osby finished with only 16 yards on three rushing attempts.
Hilgrove ends a year that saw them win seven games before dropping their last three. They were ranked as high as No. 6 in Class AAAAAAA and will graduate the consensus top-ranked player in the state Myles Murphy.
