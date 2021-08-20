MARIETTA -- It may not have been perfect, but Patrick Lowe's first start on the varsity level was enough for Pope to score a season-opening 24-14 win over Villa Rica on Friday.
Lowe found a connection with Cam Bleshoy early on and stuck with it.
“Patrick is a solid kid. He is so reserved and is such a natural quarterback” Pope coach Tab Griffin said, “and that is what we have been wanting to have is a guy who can just step back there and throw it. For his first varsity game he ever played, he played unbelievable.”
Lowe went 14-of-24 for 186 yards and a touchdown to Bleshay, with two interceptions. Bleshay led the team with six catches for 87 yards, including a 9-yard toe-tap touchdown pass from Lowe.
The Pope defense allowed 288 yards of offense to Villa Rica (0-1), including three forced turnover on downs on fourth down.
The defense was tested in the first half after the Wildcats' Ty McKey returned the opening kickoff to the Pope 31-yard line, but the Greyhounds forced Villa Rica to turn it over on downs at the 12.
Villa Rica turned it over on down again in the red zone about halfway through the second quarter.
“Defensively, we played lights-out,” Griffin said. “The defense just carried us all night.”
The Greyhounds turned that second red-zone stop into the first points in the game following a 13-play, 93-yard drive that ended with a 1-yard touchdown run from Phil Sims Jr. Andrew Nelms chipped in a 28-yard field goal, and Kristopher Hayes scored on a 20-yard run to give Pope a 16-0 lead heading to the fourth quarter.
“The first one always makes you kind of nervous, and in that first quarter, we knew it was going to be a battle,” Griffin said. “We kind of settled into our game. We have a mentally tough bunch.”
In the fourth quarter, Lowe lofted up a pass, Bleshay hauled it in and tapped his toe in the end zone for a 24-0 lead.
“That was the plan," Griffin said. "Patrick came over and said we need to run this play, and we will throw it to Cam, and he is going to catch it. I told him that, if he has the confidence in him, go ahead and try it. Cam has to be player of the game. He made some unbelievable catches.”
Villa Rica's offense came alive in the final quarter and scored two touchdowns on 143 yards in the quarter, including a 54-yard pass from Colby Nalley to Caleb Odom that looked like it may get called back on offensive pass interference.
However, the call was defensive pass interference and the Wildcats scored on a 17-yard run on the next play for their first points in the game with 7:22 to play. Villa Rica added another touchdown with 3:12 to play, but the Greyhounds' offense did not give the ball back and held on for the win.
“I talked to our guys at halftime and told them that things are not going to go your way sometimes, but you just have to forget about it and play football,” Griffin said. “It is the team that makes the mistakes but overcomes the makes and does not get mentally down that comes out victorious.”
