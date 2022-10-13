Game: Roswell (6-1, 3-0) at Pope (0-6, 0-2), 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: Roswell 52, Pope 0 (Oct. 16, 2015)
All-time series: Roswell leads 17-3
Prediction: Roswell 42, Pope 14
Pope looks to break its season-long skid when it hosts Roswell in a Region 7AAAAAA clash at the Multi-Sport Stadium on Friday.
It won’t be easy to take down the Hornets, who are averaging 36.6 points per game while holding opponents to 11.6. The Greyhounds enter the match scoring only eight points per game while giving up an average of 47.5.
Coach Tab Griffin hopes those numbers start to change in the next coming weeks as starting quarterback Patrick Lowe returns to helm the offense. Lowe suffered a concussion during Pope’s second game of the year and missed the next three games. He returned last week during the Greyhounds’ contest at Blessed Trinity as Griffin slowly works the senior back into the rotation.
“Patrick’s been out since we played Kell in our second game of the year, but he’s doing well,” Griffin said. “He threw the ball well for us last week and took control of the offense, so we’re hoping to see more good things from him.”
Backup quarterback Cole Witte has overseen the Greyhounds’ offense in Lowe’s absence. The sophomore has been doing his best to keep Pope competitive during that time, and Griffin has noticed.
“Cole’s a sophomore and he’s made some typical sophomore mistakes,” Griffin said. “We threw him to the wolves against Walton and we didn’t get a lot of possessions in that game. But, Cole’s grown up huge since Patrick’s been out.
“He played ninth grade football last year and got his first varsity start against Walton this year. So, he’s grown-up big time. He was a good leader before that, but he’s a better leader now. He continues to develop.”
Lowe’s return has given Griffin options at quarterback. Both players competed during the Blessed Trinity contest and Griffin expects to keep that rotation going for the remainder of the year.
“With Patrick’s past experience as our starter and Cole starting three big games for us this year and gaining more experience, we feel like we have two varsity level guys now,” he said. “We feel like we’re capable of winning with both these guys. Lowe is bigger than Cole and is a little better runner, but Cole has the stronger arm.
“Scheme-wise or play calling, there’s no change in what we do when either guy is on the field. We have confidence in both of them. We’re going to keep rotating both guys and continue to play hard.”
Pope will need an overall strong effort from its offense, defense and special teams to defeat Roswell. The Hornets have won 11 straight in the series and shut out the Greyhounds in their last meeting seven years ago.
“Roswell is good,” Griffin said. “They’re well-coached. They’re athletic and they’re big and fast. They have a very strong defensive front. They’re just a really solid team, so we’ll have our hands full.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.