ACWORTH — North Cobb came out fast against North Paulding on Friday night, and rode an early lead to a 35-21 win.
The Warriors (6-1, 2-0) now sit atop Region 3AAAAAAA with McEachern after the Indians beat Marietta Friday.
“I was impressed with the way our seniors answered and our kids responded,” North Cobb coach Shane Queen said. “No coach expects to jump up 28-0 on a well-coached team, on a team of that caliber.”
That’s exactly what the Warriors did. A seven-play opening drive gave the Warriors a quick 7-0 lead when quarterback Trevor Lovett found Tommieo Walker for 48 yards and a touchdown.
The North Cobb defense forced a quick three-and-out, giving the offense another early chance. Lovett ran it in himself from 32 yards for a 14-0 lead.
North Paulding came inches away from a first down on its next drive and decided to go for it from its own 40-yard line. Quarterback Kyle Bird was stuffed at the line and North Cobb took over on downs.
Backup quarterback Malachi Singleton scored in a goal line set from the 1 to make it 21-0. Jevon Johnson intercepted Bird on the ensuing drive and Lovett scored on the ground for the second time to give the Warriors a 28-0 start.
“Our offense was clicking,” Queen said. “We got up 28-0 and I kind of backed off, tried to run clock and be smart, not let them back in the game. I figured they’d run out of time if we just didn’t beat ourselves.”
North Paulding scored in the final minutes of the half when Bird found Briley Stilwell for a 14-yard touchdown pass.
The Warriors’ defense allowed only 93 total yards in the first half.
The decision to play smart in the second half took the North Cobb offense out of rhythm. It put up another score when Lovett found Johnson for a 55-yard touchdown, but was silent otherwise.
It didn’t need to keep putting up points, however. North Paulding scored touchdowns twice but never threatened the North Cobb lead. The second half was filled with penalties and punts as North Cobb ran clock and North Paulding failed to get serious offensive momentum.
Lovett finished the game with 120 yards rushing and 143 passing. Cam Cunningham carried 23 times for 118 yards.
“Our kids came out and matched their physicality,” Queen said. “We were able to run the football, we were able to set the tone from the first drive.”
Now, the Warriors will prepare for a home game against formidable Marietta next week.
“Marietta is still an unbelievable talented team,” Queen said. “Every week’s tough, it’s a dog fight. We just want to make sure these guys are healthy and ready for next week, hopefully.”
