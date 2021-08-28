KENNESAW -- Just when Mount Pisgah Christian was making a run in the fourth quarter, Mount Paran Christian’s Micah Lott had an answer.
That answer was a 91-yard punt return, which extended the Eagles lead to 38-21, en route to a 38-28 victory Friday night.
“That kickoff return was big for us in the second half,” Mount Paran coach Mitch Jordan said.
Down 10 with 1:28 remaining, Mount Pisgah failed to convert on fourth down and turned the ball over on downs to the Eagles to end the game.
“We knew that (Mount Pisgah) was not going to quit,” Jordan said. “They kept battling back in, and I was just glad we got out of there with a win.”
Mount Paran (2-0) started fast and looked as if it may blow out the Patriots
On the first drive, the Eagles drove 64 yards in nine plays with Sam Griffith-Tesch running the ball in from 34-yards for a 7-0 lead.
Quarterback Daniel Gray followed with a 60-yard drive that was capped with a 1-yard touchdown run, making it 14-0.
With 29 seconds left in the first quarter, Hank Stevens’ interception set the Eagles up at the Patriots 26-yard line, but it would be another hour before they could complete the drive.
Bad weather in the area caused a lengthy delay, but when the game resumed Charlie Batch connected on a 48-yard field goal to extend the lead to 17-0.
Jack Cendoya put Mount Pisgah on the board early in the second quarter with an 8-yard touchdown to cut the lead to 10.
Mount Paran’s Remi Adams scored on a 9-yard run just before half to make the score 24-7.
Early in the third quarter, Griffith-Tesch recovered a fumble, which set up the Eagles at Mount Pisgah’s 24. Adams’ 24-yard touchdown run built a 31-7 lead.
Halfway through the third quarter, Cendoya found his top receiver, Tyler Hunnicutt, who finished with 69 yards, in the end zone for a 3-yard reception. Just over a minute into the fourth quarter, the Patriots got within 31-21 after a 1-yard run by Cendoya and a two-point conversion.
“We sputtered a little bit on offense,” Jordan said, “but you know it’s a new system and the guys just need to learn how to finish.”
Griffith-Tesch finished the game with 66 rushing yards and a touchdown. Adams ended with 46 yards and two scores.
