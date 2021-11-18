1. North Cobb Warriors................................................................
The Warriors got back to full strength last week and rolled to a 36-point victory over Camden County in the opening round of the playoffs. This week, North Cobb hosts Roswell in Round 2. Malachi Singleton continues to close in on a season of 2,000 passing yards and 1,000 rushing. He needs 128 yards on the ground to reach the milestone. The winner of this game will face the winner of Grayson and Denmark.
2. Kennesaw Mountain Mustangs........................................................
The Mustangs moved to 10-1 and earned the first postseason victory in program history. While this is a landmark season, Kennesaw Mountain can really make it one to remember by beating Westlake — a state semifinalist with an explosive offense — on Friday. The winner will take on the winner of Carrollton and Alcovy.
3. Marietta Blue Devils........................................................
The Blue Devils dispatched Tift County last week and now set their sights on Milton. Marietta faced Milton in the second round in 2019 as part of its run to the state championship. It’s a path the Blue Devils would like to follow again. Tyler Hughes is 10 touchdown passes away from equaling the program record, which means it will take at least two more games — something Marietta is more than capable of doing. The winner of the game will face the winner of Mill Creek and McEachern.
4. McEachern Indians................................................................
The Indians needed two overtimes to get past South Gwinnett in the first round, but the important thing is they did. Now, they host Mill Creek in Round 2 for the right to go to the state quarterfinals. Wide receiver Kaleb Webb’s special season continues. With his next catch, he could go over the 1,500-yard mark for the season. Winner of this game will play the winner of Marietta and Milton.
5. Walton Raiders................................................................
The Raiders did something last week not many programs have been able to do. Walton went to Moultrie and laid the wood to Colquitt County, handing the Packers their worst loss in two decades. The Raiders now head to Archer for Round 2. After losing their first four games, the Tigers have won seven straight and have allowed only 14 points over that stretch. The winner will face the winner of North Gwinnett and Brookwood.
6. Pebblebrook Falcons.................................................................
The Falcons earned their first playoff win since 2006 and did it in exciting fashion, beating Parkview 44-41 after retaking the lead in the waning moments. Now, if Pebblebrook wants its season to continue, it will have to go through No. 1 Collins Hill. The Falcons have set the foundation for the future. It will be fun to watch going forward. The winner of the game will face either Norcross or Lowndes.
7. Allatoona Buccaneers.................................................................
The Bucs failed to get out of the first round, and even more surprising, they lost at home in the playoffs for the first time since 2010, breaking a 15-game postseason winning streak at the friendly confines. Allatoona’s defense was solid all season. To get back to the top of the region standings next season, the offense needs to come around.
8. Pope Greyhounds............................................................
The Greyhounds had their best season in nearly a decade. Unfortunately, it came to an end in Round 1 at the hands of Dacula.
9. Kell Longhorns................................................................
The Longhorns ran into defending state champion Buford in Round 1. They played a strong first half, but the Wolves pulled away in the second. Brett Sloan resigned this week, which means Kell is looking for a new coach for the 2022 season.
10. Harrison Hoyas..............................................................
The Hoyas got down early at Lowndes, and despite a furious second-half comeback, they could not catch the Vikings in the end.
