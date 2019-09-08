The difference between the competing teams on scoreboards around Cobb County after 48 minutes of football this Friday night was often fairly pronounced.
Eight different games were decided by 27 or more points. Six were by more than 30.
In each case, it was complete games -- a combination of good offense and defense that put together the blowout.
Kell, Harrison, and Sequoyah leaned on strong defense to shut out Lassiter, River Ridge, and Osborne, respectively. Their defensive success led to massive wins of 27, 49, and 48 points. For Kell and coach Brett Sloan, his team’s performance was all about effort.
“We played with great effort on defense,” Sloan said. “We pressured them and we played with great effort. We were very physical and really forced the issue.”
Other teams relied on offense, with many gaining their yards on the ground. Damarion Owens once again led Sprayberry, rushing 22 times for 203 yards and two touchdowns in a 48-20 victory over South Cobb.
Seven other individual players rushed for more than 100 yards, and Walton featured two of them.
KD Stokes ran 26 times for 198 yards and two touchdowns. His backfield partner, Julian Bumper carried 14 times for 161 and two touchdowns of his own. Walton only threw eleven times en route to a 33-10 win over Pope.
“It really all starts with our offensive line, “Walton coach Daniel Brunner said. “They did a phenomenal job of getting our backs in position to have some nice runs. Both backs just ran phenomenally. We’re dead set on making sure we can run the football so that was a really beautiful thing for us to see Friday night. We’ve struggled a bit running the ball like we’ve wanted to and for us to get going like that, that was really fun to watch.”
Six different Cobb teams rushed for more than 200 yards. Playing at Pope High School against Walker due to field concerns, North Cobb Christian leaned on the ground game more than most.
The Eagles and their triple-option offense ran for 259 yards in a comfortable 27-7 win over Walker, finding success through the air when they did throw, but passing only five times. When the Wolverines took away pitches and sweeps to the edges, the Eagles responded by slamming the ball up the middle.
“Last week we pitched it and got out on the edge,” North Cobb Christian coach Mark Hollars said. “Give Walker credit, they weren’t going to let that happen tonight so the next man stepped up.”
Caleb Cannon carried 12 times for 88 yards and Kollin Washington ran eight times for 41 yards through the teeth of the Walker defense. Cannon scored two touchdowns as well.
“Caleb Cannon and Kollin Washington both ran hard,” Hollars said. “I thought there was some good blocking on the interior.”
North Cobb used a balanced attack, rushing for 235 and passing for 231, to handily defeat Campbell 44-7. Campbell managed only 123 total yards of offense. Sprayberry ran over South Cobb, rushing for 363 yards in a 48-20 win.
A 24-point second quarter and 233 rushing yards separated Allatoona from Creekview in a game that ended 37-7. Hillgrove scored all 42 of its points in the first half, scoring on a fumble, interception, and punt return as well as three Mathew McCravey touchdown passes as the Hawks won 42-7.
