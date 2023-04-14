Gary Varner found a way to stay in the game he loves and still have the opportunity to better take care of himself.
He is becoming an assistant coach again, this time for North Cobb Christian.
After 15 years as the head coach at Allatoona, Varner needed a change. He had built the Buccaneers' program from the ground up, which included 129 career victories, 13 consecutive state playoff appearances and two trips to the state championship game, including the 2015 Class AAAAA title.
However, Varner did not feel like he could balance the day-to-day rigors of being a head coach, teaching full-time and having the necessary time to put into his recovery from multiple cancer surgeries.
Verner received numerous calls from coaches wanting him to join their programs, but the offer from North Cobb Christian coach Matt Jones was one that was too good to pass up.
After finishing the school year at Allatoona, Varner will work in a part-time capacity at North Cobb Christian and serve as the Eagles' new assistant head coach.
“This new role is a chance to pull back but also stay in a sport that I love and continue to make a difference,” Varner said in a release. “I look forward to helping coach Jones in any way I can.”
Jones said he looks forward to the wisdom and experience that Varner will bring to his talented young team.
“Coach Varner and I have known one another for about five years, and I have a tremendous amount of respect for him,” Jones said. “He is humble and hard-working, but the best thing about Gary is that it’s never about him. It’s about other people. He wants to win, but to do it the right way.
“Gary will bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to our offense, and he will bring wisdom that both our staff and our players will be able to lean on."
Varner will join North Cobb Christian for spring football, working with the team through the summer to be ready when the new season starts this fall.
“I’m very excited about the size of the program and about the school in general. I like the fact that it’s intimate,” Varner said. “I’m excited to get to know the kids and to get going as part of the team.”
