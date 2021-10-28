Game: Kell (4-4, 3-3) at Sprayberry (2-5, 2-4), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Kell 38 Sprayberry 31
All-time series: Kell leads 8-1
Prediction: Kell 17, Sprayberry 10
Kell is treating Friday’s game against Sprayberry like a playoff game.
A win over the Yellow Jackets at Jim Frazier Stadium will keep the Longhorns in the playoff hunt in Region 6AAAAAA. If Kell does come away with a victory, it will likely be playing Lassiter next week for a postseason berth.
Sprayberry, which is on the outside looking in, is looking to finish the season strong.
“I’m sure we’re going to be getting (Sprayberry’s) best game, and hopefully, they’ll be getting our best game,” Kell coach Brett Sloan said. “It will be a hard-fought battle, and on top of that, we’re still fighting for the playoffs, so that adds fuel to the fire. I’m not sure exactly how that will shake out.”
The Longhorns offensive is still seeking consistency on offense. Some of has to do with camaraderie on the offensive line. The last two weeks was the first time all season it had the same offensive line in back-to-back games.
A combination of injuries and COVID-19 protocol has shaken up the front line as well as communication, which has made running the ball more difficult.
They still have plenty of returning players on the defensive side, which has helped this season.
Following victories over South Cobb, Osborne and Wheeler, the Longhorns ran into a wall last week against Allatoona. The Longhorns had trouble scoring against the defensive-minded Buccaneers and did not get on the board until late in the game before falling 23-12.
Sloan said the Kell was a couple of plays short of making it a different game.
Looking ahead to the Sprayberry game, the Longhorns are looking to establish the run.
“It all starts with running the ball consistently,” Sloan said. “Some people think of us as a spread offense and all we do is throw it around. This year, we’re more run-heavy.”
While Sprayberry has lost three games in a row to Lassiter, Allatoona and Pope, the young Yellow Jacket squad has made strides since the beginning of region play. They nearly pulled off a fourth-quarter comeback against Pope before the Greyhounds scored twice late to pull away.
While it may be too late to qualify for the postseason, the Yellow Jackets look to finish strong.
“Our approach has been no different than what we’ve been doing before,” Sprayberry coach Brett Vavra said. “We just need to get better on a day-to-day basis. We are making progress. We’ll just see how it goes.”
