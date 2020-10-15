Game: South Cobb (0-4, 0-3) at Kell (1-2, 1-0), 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: Kell 7, South Cobb 0 (Nov. 4, 2005)
All-time series: Kell leads 1-0
Prediction: Kell 21, South Cobb 7
Kell’s football schedule has been turned upside-down because of the coronavirus.
It is mid-October and the Longhorns have played only three games. Two games — against Hillgrove and Kennesaw Mountain — were canceled due to coronavirus concerns. The Longhorns were able to replace Hillgrove with Blessed Trinity, but it is uncertain if its game against Kennesaw Mountain, a Region 6AAAAAA will be rescheduled.
“It’s been an eventful first half of the season,” Kell coach Brett Sloan said. “We hope that the second half calms down for us.
“Obviously, we’ve faced some adversity. We control what we can control. We pulled together as a team, did virtual workouts and continued to maintain our physical fitness with those who were cleared to do so. We were happy to get on the field (Monday).”
Despite not getting enough game reps, key players continue to progress, they include receivers Jamal Hill and Jaylon Brown, nose guard Josh Barker, linebacker Elijah Dyer, and defensive back DeAndre Creary.
Also, quarterback Corbin LaFrance is expected to be full-strength after missing its last game against Blessed Trinity with an injury.
“I just want to get back into a regular routine,” Sloan said. “It was a blessing to get back on the field and will be a blessing to play football Friday. That’s the way we are going to approach it. Nothing is guaranteed in life. It is a privilege to be able to play every Friday night.”
South Cobb, which is still looking for its first victory of the season, has struggled to playa full four quarters of football. The Eagles were in the game during the first half of their 35-7 loss to Pope, trailing 21-7 at the half and threatened to trim the deficit. But a costly interception helped give Pope separation with another touchdown.
Jonathan Simmons was solid for South Cobb with 130 rushing yards on nine carries and a touchdown.
“We still have to play a complete game, and we’re still finding our identity,” South Cobb coach Terry Jones said. “They’re getting there, but we still have to put it all together.”
