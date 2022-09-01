So far, Kell’s defense is adjusting well to its new scheme.
Last year, the Longhorns lined up in a 3-5 formation. This year, they are lining up in a 4-3.
The change in formation also required players to line up in different positions.
Justin Logan switched from linebacker to defensive back and has 16 tackles on the season and one tackle for loss. Sai Simmons moved from the secondary to linebacker and has 15 tackles, plus a fumble recovery. Brody James and Harry Tucker both moved from linebacker to defensive end with James already posting a sack and three hurries.
The challenge for Kell last week was to contain Allatoona’s running game and was successful. While Allatoona’s Jayden Ponder garnered 68 yards on 16 carries, the team held the Buccaneers to 132 yards en route to a 21-9 victory.
It was Josh Barker that stepped up last week with eight tackles, two tackles for loss and two sacks. Also, Marqavious Saboor came away with an interception in the end zone and Justin Mitchell added one that was returned 24 yards.
“They bought in, they’re playing hard and seeing the fruits of their labor,” Kell coach Bobby May said. “They are also continuing to grow.”
May is challenging his defense to improve its coverage and pass rush going into Friday’s game against Pope. The Greyhounds had 257 passing yards and two touchdowns in their 43-14 loss to River Ridge last week.
Patrick Lowe accounted for 185 of those yards with Vinnie Cantando accounting for 92 receiving yards on three catches and a touchdown.
“We have to get better with our pass defense because Pope throws the ball a lot,” May said. “We have to continue to force turnovers and tackle well on defense.”
Pope started fast against River Ridge last week with Lowe throwing a 66-yard touchdown to Cantando to take an early lead. Afterward, River Ridge kept Pope’s run game in check holding the Greyhounds to 33 yards while it scored 36 unanswered points to take control of the game.
With the exception of the second quarter, Pope coach Tab Griffin said the Greyhounds competed well with River Ridge. There were second-quarter mental lapses by Pope, and the Knights took advantage.
In facing Kell, Pope will have to focus on limiting the mental mistakes.
“(Kell) will be a challenge for us,” Griffin said. “We will have to limit the big mistakes and can’t let them jump out early on us.
