Game: Kell (4-1, 2-1 Region 7AAAAA) at Villa Rica (1-4, 0-3), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Kell 47, Villa Rica 7
All-time series: Kell leads 3-0
Prediction: Kell 45, Villa Rica 21
Kell will look to stay hot Friday when it visits Villa Rica.
The Longhorns (4-1, 2-1 Region 7AAAAA) have won their last two games by a combined score of 86-16 since opening region play with a loss to Rome, and they will get a floundering Wildcats (1-4, 0-3) team this week that has lost its last four games.
“We’ve just been playing really well,” Kell coach Brett Sloan said. “It’s been our balance I think. One game, we throw for 360 yards. The next game, we run for 300. When you can do that, you can take what the defense gives you and do well with it.”
Corbin LaFrance has continued to improve at quarterback, while freshman David Mbadinga has emerged as a threat at running back.
That offensive success, combined with a continuously-improving defense has made Kell one of the best teams in the region on both sides of the ball.
“It really all builds off each other,” Sloan said. “Obviously, our offense has given us a little bit of a cushion that can force their hand on offense. When our defense is making stops on the other side, it lets us do anything we want on offense without having to worry about extending the game or keeping their offense off the field.”
Villa Rica’s offense has struggled at times this season.
The Wildcats have scored 14 points or fewer in three of their five games this season, but their Wing-T offense that features three players with 132 or more rushing yards will still present some challenges.
“That offense is always hard to defend,” Sloan said. “It comes down to knowing your assignment and executing. It’s just difficult to prepare for, though. It’s hard to simulate their speed. We actually had a coach running quarterback in practice this week, just to get used to what we’re going to see.”
The game will mark the half-way point for the Longhorns through their eight-game region schedule.
So far, Kell has positioned itself well to claim one of the top-four spots for its 12th-straight season, but with matchups with the region’s last two undefeated teams still to come, Sloan said being ready for every matchup will be crucial.
“You can’t overlook anyone,” he said. “This is a big region, and it’s a grind. We like how we’ve played so far, but you have to look at every week the same way. It’s the most important game of the year, because it’s the next one. We need to stay near the top.”
