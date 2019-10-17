Game: Carrollton (7-0) at Kell (5-1)
Last Year: Kell 31, Carrollton 10
All-time series: Kell leads 3-2
Prediction: Kell 23, Carrollton 21
Kell will look to gain ground in Region 7AAAAA when it takes on the current leaders Carrollton at Cobb EMC Corky Kell Stadium on Friday.
The Longhorns put together a decisive 39-9 win over Villa Rica last Friday to push their region record to 3-1, but the win didn’t come without some difficulties. Turnovers, penalties, and a missed extra point sent the Kell coaching staff to the locker room at halftime far from pleased with the offensive performance
The defense, however, did its job and in the second half, the offense came to life.
“We can’t make mental mistakes,” Kell coach Brett Sloan said. “We started slow last week because of some mental mistakes on our part. It’s just not making those mistakes. We threw for 210 yards and had a 98 yard touchdown called back so we could have had a really big night offensively if we just get out of our own way.”
Sloan says the Longhorns won’t have the luxury of being able to overcome a slow start against Carrollton. If those mistakes repeat themselves, Kell won’t perform well enough offensively to win against an aggressive and physical defense.
A plethora of talented skill players will allow Carrollton to attack Kell all over the field on offense. The attack will be orchestrated by a young but mature quarterback in Myles Morris.
“He’s just a sophomore but he’s really impressive,” Sloan said. “When he gets in a rhythm he’s really good. It’s going to be a challenge.”
Five players have more than 150 rushing yards out of the Carrollton backfield this season. Five have recorded double digit receptions as Morris has thrown for over 1,300 yards so far this year.
“Coach (Sean) Calhoun and those guys do such a great job getting their guys ready,” Sloan said. “They’re as well-coached as anybody that we play. It’s a great opportunity and a great challenge all at the same time.”
Carrollton currently sits atop the Region 7AAAAA standings with a 5-0 region record. Kell is fourth at 3-1. The result of this game could go a long way in deciding who reaches the playoffs from the region, as well as who will have home field advantage when they get there.
“It’s just business as usual,” Sloan said. “They’re all big games, that’s been my message to them all week. None of them are any bigger than any of the others and we don’t build them up that way. We have a process that we believe in and we go through that process. Hopefully we’ll pay a little more attention to detail this week as far as our focus but we’re not changing anything.”
