AUSTELL — Kell’s special teams really proved to be special Friday night as it blocked three kicks — two punts and a field goal — and returned all three for touchdowns as the Longhorns defeated South Cobb 40-13.
Kell’s defense also held South Cobb to only 214 total yards of offense, and it was able to keep Cobb County’s leading rusher, Jonathan Simmons, in check.
“We made so much progress in that area,” coach Brett Sloan said. “We’re not where we want to be, but (Friday) we made progress and we made a good effort at getting hats to the ball.”
Kell (2-3, 1-2 Region 6AAAAAA) took advantage of the Eagles miscues early in the game and did not let up as they took a 34-7 lead before halftime. South Cobb’s (1-5, 0-4) inability to hold on the ball made it difficult to convert on critical downs.
“What ends up happening is teams that figure out a way to win, they make those plays,” South Cobb coach Thomas Hanson said. “Teams that aren’t sure how to win they don’t make those plays. Unfortunately, we were not in a position to make those plays.”
The Longhorns scored the first points when linebacker Harry Tucker blocked a punt, and returned it for a 10-yard touchdown early in the first quarter.
The defense held Simmons to 104 yards, and the Eagles to 66 total passing yards.
South Cobb responded on a five-play drive featuring a 26-yard run from Simmons to put the Eagles at the 9-yard line for a quarterback sneak by Terrence Clark to make it 7-7.
Kell’s offense struck on the second play of its first drive when TJ Felix broke free for a 69-yard touchdown run.
A poor punt from the Eagles at the start of the second quarter would help put Kell in the red zone and eventually allowed quarterback Davion Hampton to break free for a 1-yard touchdown with 9:32 remaining to make it 20-7.
Another blocked punt, this time returned by Charles McCartherens for a 30-yard touchdown, which would increase the Longhorns lead to 27-7.
On the ensuing drive South Cobb finally was able to get in the red zone but unable to capitalize. Forcing a field goal kick that would be blocked and returned for a 73-yard touchdown by McCartherens, putting Kell up 34-7 at halftime.
Kell scored its final touchdown of the night on an eight-play drive that ended with a 11-yard reception from Tracy Conner.
South Cobb on a last ditch effort ran for a 76-yard touchdown but their efforts would be too late as less than one minute remained and they were down 40-13.
“I thought effort was a key issue to failure tonight,” Hanson said. “Jobs are on the line if you’re a senior expecting to play..ok. We have freshmen that are going to be vying for positions.”
