Jabari Zuniga, Tremayne Anchrum and Rodrigo Blankenship were all invited to the NFL combine last week in Indianapolis, and two of them appeared to have started to work their way up draft boards.
Zuniga, a former Sprayberry and Florida standout, earned the highest praise after his workout.
The 6-foot-3, 264-pound defensive lineman impressed in the 40-yard dash (4.64 seconds), broad jump (leading all defensive linemen with a jump of 10-feet, 7 inches) and the vertical jump (33 inches). He also did 29 reps on the bench-press at 225 pounds.
In every drill Zuniga competed, he finished in the top six among the defensive linemen in attendance, and his stock has really begun to rise.
"While he's not the most flexible edge player, Zuniga had the best combination of bend and power among the true defensive ends in his group throughout the drills," NFL.com draft analyst Chad Reuter said. "In a class not brimming with elite hand-down rushers, he did himself a favor with his efforts in Indy."
Zuniga completed his Florida career with 118 tackles and 18.5 sacks. With his solid showing at the combine, many analysts have moved him into a second-day selection (Rounds 2-3) in next month's draft in Las Vegas.
Anchrum, a two-time national champion right tackle at Clemson, had a solid but quiet combine.
The 6-2, 314-pound former McEachern standout will likely have to make the transition from tackle to guard because he is considered undersized to play on the outside.
Anchrum's 5.21 time in the 40 was one of the better marks in his position group, though his 26 bench-press reps and a broad jump of 8-7 placed him squarely in the middle of the pack.
While at Clemson, the all-ACC first-team performer earned the reputation of being an "immovable object," blocking for Trevor Lawrence.
ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. has Anchrum ranked as the No. 9 guard in the draft. NFL.com analysts were in consensus that Anchrum will likely be a third-day selection (Rounds 4-7) in the draft.
Blankenship is expected to be one of the first kickers selected in the draft.
During his time in Indianapolis, the former Sprayberry and Georgia standout measured in at 6-1, 190 pounds. While he did not run the drills that Zuniga or Anchrum did, Blankenship did connect on a number of field goals of 50-plus yards, including a 55-yarder.
Georgia's all-time leading scorer and the 2019 Lou Groza Award, Blankenship was mentored by Kevin Butler, a former Georgia star and longtime Chicago Bears kicker Kevin Butler. Blankenship said in a story on the Bears' website that Butler made a big difference in helping him succeed at Georgia.
"It was great to have him as a resource just to get to pick his brain and kind of learn his process and learn some of the things that made him successful," Blankenship said.
Blankenship finished his college career making 80 of 97 field goals and all 200 of his extra points. Kiper has him ranked as the No. 6 overall special teams player in the draft (punters and kickers), and the No. 2 kicker behind Georgia Southern's Tyler Bass.
