Life’s men’s wrestling team took second place for the second straight year at the National Collegiate Wrestling Association National Team Duals.
The Running Eagles upset the No. 2, 3 and 4 teams in the NCWA over the weekend.
Life began the tournament against fellow Mid-South Conference member and fourth-ranked Cumberlands. Kevin Saravia (125) won by pin, Tramon Jenkins (133) earned a 14-5 major decision, Julian Hernandez (141) followed with a 6-5 decision and Osvani Ley (157) earned a 22-6 technical fall.
Sid Ohl (174) won by pin fall and Mike Edouard (184) won by pin to beat Cumberlands 30-16.
In the semifinals against No. 3 Campbellsville, Chase Ayers (125) won by pin and Sean Deshazer (133) earned an 8-6 decision in overtime. Hernandez won with a 3-2 decision, as did Ley. Ohl earned his second bonus-point victory of the day with a 9-1 major decision before Michael Gibson (184) won with a 5-4 decision. Diallo Matsimella (197) won by pin at 197, and Andre Bissainthe won via forfeit at 285 to finish off Campbellsville 34-6.
On Day 2, Life faced No. 2 Reinhardt in the semifinals. Jenkins (133) earned a 9-5 decision, Hernandez (141) picked up his third victory of the tournament with an 8-7 decision and Marcelo Sierra (149) followed with a 6-4 sudden victory decision.
Ley improved to 3-0 during the tournament with a 3-1 sudden-victory decision at 157. With Life holding a 14-13 lead heading into the final match, Bissainthe won by pin to send Life to the finals for the second consecutive year with 21-13 victory.
Grand View won the finals against Life at every weight class to claim its ninth consecutive national championship.
LIFE WOMEN FINISH THIRD
The Life women’s wrestling team recorded its highest finish in program history with a third-place finish at the national duals.
The Running Eagles received a bye in the first round, which matched them with No. 8 Providence for a spot in the semis. Faye Cherrier started the dual with a forfeit victory at 101, Katalina Bartelt (116) won a 5-3 decision and Julia Vidallon (123) earned a 12-0 technical fall to put Life ahead 12-6.
Aysia Cortez (130) earned a 10-6 decision, Alex Enrizuez (136) won by pin fall and Erica Sotelo (143) pinned her opponent for a 25-7 lead. Jordan Nelson (170) won by pin and Gabrielle Hamilton (191) won via forfeit for a 35-12 victory.
Against No. 4 Menlo in the semis, Cherrier won with a 7-6 decision to start the match. Bartelt won a 13-2 decision, Cortez (136) won 4-2 and Hamilton provided a late spark with a pin 25 seconds into her match.
Menlo won the dual 25-18 and sent the Running Eagles to the third place match against No. 7 Cumberlands.
Cherrier earned her third win of the tournament via injury, while Vidallon and Enriquez each picked up decisions to give Life a 12-9 lead.
Sotelo won with a 12-0 technical fall to put the Running Eagles ahead 16-14, and Rivera was able to score a point to tie the dual at 17 with two weight classes remaining. Nelson earned a 9-2 decision for a 20-18 advantage, and Hamilton won with an 11-0 technical fall to give Life the 24-18 win.
