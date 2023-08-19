Plentiful sunshine. High 89F. Winds light and variable..
Clear skies. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: August 19, 2023 @ 1:20 am
Scoreboard brought to you by
Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings.
North Cobb vs Westlake - Westlake's Joseph Bobbit (88) comes on for an extra point during their game at North Cobb. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
North Cobb vs Westlake - North Cobb's David Eziomume (2) waits for the play against Westlake during their home-opener. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
North Cobb vs Westlake - North Cobb's Nick Grimstead (15) gets loose in the secondary against Westlake during their home-opener. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
North Cobb vs Westlake - North Cobb's Nick Grimstead (15) runs for yardage against Westlake during their home-opener. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
North Cobb vs Westlake - Westlake's Christian Peterson (5) just sneaks by North Cobb's Cayden Trotter (20) for a touchdown during their game at North Cobb. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
North Cobb vs Westlake - Westlake's Tomir Bransford (7) tries to get around North Cobb's Jamauri Major (13) during their game at North Cobb. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Westlake’s Zion Williams (1) gestures correctly about a hold on North Cobb’s James Askew during Friday’s game at Emory Sewell Stadium.
North Cobb vs Westlake - North Cobb's Josh Keyes (57) reaches out to help bring down Westlake's Tomir Bransford (7) during their home-opener. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
North Cobb vs Westlake - North Cobb's Josiah Alexander (21) knifes in to bring down Westlake's Tyler McKinstry (4) during their home-opener. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
North Cobb vs Westlake - North Cobb's Steele Ingram (10) gets this punt off during their home-opener against Westlake. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
North Cobb vs Westlake - North Cobb's Nick Grimstead (15) takes a shot from Westlake's Chaz Jones (28) during their home-opener. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
North Cobb vs Westlake - North Cobb's Nick Grimstead (15) delivers a pass as Ryan Murania (56) provides protection during their home-opener against Westlake. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
North Cobb vs Westlake - North Cobb's Nick Grimstead (15) looks for a receiver during their home-opener against Westlake. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Remember the human. Show other commenters the
respect they deserve as human beings. If you wouldn't say it in
a crowded room full of people you don't know, don't say it
here. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar,
lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Remember the human. Show other commenters the respect they deserve as human beings. If you wouldn't say it in a crowded room full of people you don't know, don't say it here. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.