MABLETON -- In a game full of penalties, missed opportunities and a deluge of injuries, the best rose to the top.
That was Whitefield Academy linebacker Caleb LaVallee.
“Caleb is the best player in Private A,” coach Coleman Joiner said Friday after the Wolfpack opened the season with a 13-0 win over Mount Vernon Presbyterian. “That's our guy, so we rely on him late in the game to make plays and he did.”
LaVallee, a junior who has offers from Duke and Vanderbilt, had two sacks in the fourth quarter and forced a fumble in the closing moments to secure the victory.
“I think we played really well as a team for our first game,” said LaVallee, who also had 12 carries for 60 yards. “We had a few slip-ups (and) fumbled the ball a few times, but I think it was a really good, collective team effort.”
Whitefield (1-0) played well in spurts, forcing a punt and gaining three first downs to start the game. A punt by Diego Lopez bounced near the goal line and was downed by Hermando Watts to pin Mount Vernon (0-1) deep in its own territory.
Linebacker Collin Schuster took advantage and forced a fumble, putting Whitefield on the doorstep, but two plays later, the ball was loose again and Mount Vernon recovered in the end zone for a touchback.
“We lost guys early and had to play (some guys) that we weren't really anticipating,” Mount Vernon coach Wayne Dabbs said. “We’re still growing up on both sides of the ball, so we'll learn from this.”
The Mustangs will learn from the two big plays that led to the game’s only scores.
In the second quarter, Whitefield’s Howard Allen took a late handoff from Cole Peterson, broke through multiple arm tackles and raced down the sideline for a 71-yard touchdown and a 6-0 halftime lead.
Allen finished with 100 yards on nine carries, but he was one of many players from both sides that stayed down after the whistle due to cramps.
“Cramps are gonna happen,” Joiner said. “That's conditioning, (and) we'll keep working on that.”
Peterson worked well at quarterback, finishing with 10 completions for 89 yards, including a 44-yard score to Ian Weihe (six catches, 61 yards) midway through the fourth quarter.
“It wasn’t perfect, but any time you beat a good team, there’s a lot to be pleased with,” Joiner said. “I'm really proud of our guys. I don’t think they ever stopped fighting, and we finished the game well.”
