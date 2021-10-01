MABLETON -- Caleb LaVallee rushed for three touchdowns and caught one more as Whitefield Academy outscored Heritage 14-3 in the second half en route to a 28-10 non-region homecoming victory at Wolfpack Stadium on Friday.
LaVallee rushed 15 times for 168 yards and caught three passes for 55 yards to pace the Wolfpack (5-1) attack. Howard Allen had 16 carries for 77 yards and Jonathan Cassady added four receptions for 72 yards. Cole Peterson finished 13-for-24 for 170 yards and a touchdown.
"I think Caleb is one of the best players in (Class A)," Whitefield coach Coleman Joiner said. "He's a workhorse. When the game is tight he comes out and makes plays for us like he did (Friday). All the guys really trust him to carry us."
Whitefield struggled offensively in the first half leading to a 7-point advantage at the intermission.
Mack Mikko connected on a 50-yard field goal on Heritage's second possession of the second half to trim the Hawks' deficit to 14-10.
Whitefield responded with an eight-play drive, capped by LaVallee's 38-yard touchdown run to go ahead 21-10 with four minutes, 29 seconds remaining in the third.
LaVallee recorded his final touchdown of the night off a 3-yard carry midway through the fourth period.
The Wolfpack defense limited Heritage to two first downs on its next three possessions following the field goal, and Wyman Shaheen's interception in the end zone with roughly four minutes left in the game sealed the win for Whitefield.
"There were a lot of distractions (Friday) with homecoming, coming off a loss last week and the Trinity game next week," Joiner said about the team's slow start Friday. "Trinity's been circled on the calendar all season, but we knew we had to block that out and play (Friday).
"Heritage has some talented players, and I think the guys had a hard time focusing early on. Hopefully, we can correct the mistakes we made and not make the same ones next week."
Hugh Barbee was 9-for-18 for 42 yards and an interception for Heritage. He also rushed 12 times for 51 yards and scored the Hawks' lone touchdown on an 8-yard carry in the first half.
Nico Jacobson's fumble recovery at the Heritage 14-yard line led to LaVallee's 13-yard touchdown run and a 14-7 halftime lead for Whitefield.
LaVallee had a 66-yard touchdown run on the Wolfpack's first possession called back due to holding. The series ended in a punt, but LaVallee found the end zone on Whitefield's next drive when he battled through defenders for an 18-yard touchdown catch and 7-0 lead.
Heritage answered the score on its subsequent possession, driving the ball 63 yards on 11 plays. Barbee capped the series with an 8-yard touchdown run to knot the contest at 7-7 with 10:53 left in the second.
Whitefield outgained Heritage 210 to 89 in total offensive yards in the first half. The Wolfpack rushed for 91 compared to 56 for the Hawks.
