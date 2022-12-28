Whitefield Academy's Caleb LaVallee leads a dozen players who were recognized as first-team Recruit Georgia all-state selections.
LaVallee was named the Class A Division I Player of the Year after putting together a season that showcased his playmaking ability on both sides of the ball.
At his main position of linebacker, the 6-foot-1, 215-pound North Carolina signee had 177 tackles, 25 tackles for loss, six sacks and three interceptions. On offense, he contributed 422 rushing yards with six touchdowns, and he caught 18 passes for 240 yards and four more scores.
LaVallee was joined on the Class A Division I team by teammate Ayden Duncanson, who is also signed with North Carolina. The duo is one of five pairs of Cobb County teammates to make the respective teams.
Kennesaw Mountain offensive lineman Connor Lew (Auburn) and wide receiver Cayden Lee (Mississippi) were on the Class AAAAAAA team, along with Walton tight end Hunter Teal and Ayden Jackson (Georgia Southern).
Kell quarterback Bryce Clavon and defensive lineman Joshua Barker earned spots on the Class AAAAA team, while North Cobb Christian featured a pair of Georgia Tech signees in offensive lineman Gabe Fortson and linebacker Jacob Cruz on the Class AA squad.
The other two honorees were a pair of linebackers -- Hillgrove's Zion Rutledge in Class AAAAAAA and Allatoona's Vinnie Canosa in Class AAAAAA.
Recruit Georgia only selects a first team for each classification, though 53 Cobb County players earned honorable mention. Walton had the most with running back Makari Bodiford, offensive lineman Will Fitzpatrick, quarterback Jeremy Hecklinski, wide receiver Cameran Loyd, wide receiver Wyatt Sonderman, defensive back Matthew Traynor and linebacker Ashton Woods.
Kennesaw Mountain, Marietta, North Cobb, Allatoona and Whitefield Academy each had four honorable mention selections.
