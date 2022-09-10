Chapel Hill, behind a strong running game, defeated South Cobb 21-13 at Clay Stadium on Friday.
The Panthers operated by running back by committee as nine Panthers ran the ball throughout the game.
Chapel Hill received the kickoff but would quickly turn the ball over on a wild snap that gave South Cobb good field position on the Panthers 38-yard line.
As the story of the past three weeks has gone, South Cobb would commit penalties that stalled their drive and would turn the ball over after quarterback Javon Richardson would rush for only 3 yards on fourth-and-10.
The following drive the Eagles defense stopped Panthers' quarterback Jaylen Wyatt on fourth-and-1, which led to Richardson finding the hole on the right side of the line and bursting through the secondary for a 57-yard touchdown run. Richardson would finish with 16 carries for 100 yards and a score. The two-point conversion failed, resulting in a 6-0 lead.
Chapel Hill would get on the scoreboard when strong safety Jah’quii Roberts blocked a punt and the Panthers fell on the ball in the end zone for a 7-6 lead late in the second quarter.
The Eagles defense showed up again, this time as defensive back Marlon Paige intercepted Wyatt with 2:07 left in the second quarter, but they could not piece together and trailed by one at the half.
Kickoff to begin the third quarter would result in a devastating injury as KT Huff would be brought down in an awkward position. Trainers from both teams ran out to him, along with paramedics who arrived later onto the scene. South Cobb coach Thomas Hanson said that Huff fractured both his Tibia and Fibula in his right leg.
On its first drive of the second half, Chapel Hill would run 12 straight times, capped off by a 1-yard touchdown run by running back Mike Padgett, extending the lead to 14-6.
Late into the fourth quarter Eagles quarterback Javon Richardson would be intercepted by Chapel Hill's Khamani Zachery, who sprinted into the end zone to extend the lead to 21-6.
With 2:05 left in the game the Eagles would string together a drive that resulted into a 19-yard touchdown pass from Richardson to receiver Kenneth Robertson. Richardson finished 9 of 20 for 69 yards, one touchdown and one interception.
An failed onside kick attempt would end the game and make it South Cobb’s fourth straight loss this season.
“We are getting close,” Hanson said. “It just hasn't quite clicked but when it does it will be something pretty good, its just taking us longer than we thought.”
South Cobb will go into their bye week and will return Sep. 23 at home against Kennesaw Mountain.
