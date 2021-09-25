MABLETON — For Whitefield Academy, Friday’s game with Brookstone was there for the taking, but the Cougars had other ideas.
A late, costly turnover thwarted a drive deep into the fourth quarter to allow Brookstone to come from behind and win the game on a hook-and-lateral pass play executed to perfection by junior receiver Joel Jones and junior running back Jack Schondelmeyer.
The Cougars followed it by converting a 2-point conversion and held off senior quarterback Luke Peterson and the Wolfpack offense to win, 29-28.
Save two quick scores at the beginning of each half from Brookstone, Whitefield (4-1) held control of the game for the majority of three quarters. But to Whitefield coach Coleman Joiner, the emphasis is on cleaning up mistakes in order to close out games.
“We had multiple opportunities to put this game away and those two turnovers were huge,” Joiner said. “We were ready, I think we played a great game, but we can’t make those mistakes to beat a good game.”
Junior receiver Ayden Duncanson, who was in and out of the game due to injury, shined on both sides of the ball, making a number of big catches along with an interception. He also converted a key 2-point conversion in the third quarter to tie the game at 21-all.
Senior linebacker and running back Caleb LaValle also was key for the Wolfpack, highlighted by a 24-yard touchdown run and a blocked field goal.
“You could say winning football games is about coaching, but it’s really about players,” Joiner said. “We’ve got good players. They make a lot of things look good.”
While Peterson wasn’t without mistakes, he was able to finish the game 15-for-23, throwing for 174 yards and three touchdowns.
“He led us as best as he could,” Joiner said. “He played out of his mind tonight.”
Joiner lauded his players for their effort after the game. He reminded them even though the goal was to be undefeated, other goals are still in reach.
“I think our best is still in front of us… our best days are in front of us,” Joiner said. “We’ve got a lot of meat left on the bone, for sure.”
