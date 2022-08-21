ATLANTA -- Mill Creek quarterback Hayden Clark threw a 21-yard touchdown pass to Makhail Wood with 19 seconds to play, lifting the Hawks to a 44-41 victory over Walton in the Corky Kell Classic at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday.
The Hawks led 24-20 heading into halftime. Coming out in the second half the Raiders scored on back-to-back drives – on a 6-yard run from Makari Bodiford and then an Ayden Jackson 33-yard touchdown catch – to even the score to 34-34 heading into the final quarter.
Walton took the lead for the first time since it was 13-10 in the second quarter after a 10-play 80-yard drive was capped off by a 1-yard touchdown run by Bodiford, who finished with 140 yards rushing, with 1:23 to play. However the Hawks made the last two big plays – the first on an 8-yard completion to Jamal Anderson on fourth-and-4, and Wood’s go-ahead touchdown.
Wood finished with eight receptions for 171 yards.
The Raiders had one final chance, and they moved 48 yards In three plays to the Hawks’ 32 yard-line. Out of field-goal range and with only 2 seconds left, Walton quarterback Jeremy Hecklinski rolled out to his right and was met by two Mill Creek defenders and ultimately sacked to end the game.
“We took the ball down the field to give us an opportunity to take a shot at the end zone, but unfortunately we didn't get the shot off,” Walton coach Daniel Brunner said.
The teams combined for 1,063 yards of total offense. Walton outgained Mill Creek 585 to 478.
Hecklinski completed 20 of 33 passes for 425 yards, four touchdowns and one interception. His main target Cameran Lloyd caught an 80-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter and finished with six catches for 196 yards and two scores.
“There's no doubt I have many positives from this game,” Brunner said. “This is a really good team that we lost too and I told my players we won't hang our heads, we will go back to work on Monday.”
Mill Creek’s Caleb Downs got the scoring started with a 46-yard touchdown. He would finish the day with five carries for 55 yards and two scores. Cam Robinson rushed for 71 yards and two touchdowns.
“At the end of the day when you play a team like that, you have to be cleaner,” Bruner said. “We got gassed on the defensive side and unfortunately we had blown coverage to give up that late touchdown.”
