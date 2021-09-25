COMMERCE — Malachi Shockley’s 4-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter was enough to lift Commerce to a 20-13 victory over Mount Paran Christian on Friday.
It was the third straight loss for the Eagles after starting the season 2-0.
“(We made) too many mistakes. We had some big penalties, a couple of key turnovers and missed assignments, and that was the difference in the game,” Mount Paran coach Mitch Jordan said. “I thought it was a hard-fought game, we just had too many (mistakes), and again, it’s coming down to execution and then that falls on the coaching staff, so we just have to battle back and be ready to go next week.”
This game was a duel in the trenches. Both teams were committed to running the football, and the game did not see a pass play until the early stages of the second quarter. Commerce (2-2) threw one pass all game.
The Tigers first drive consisted of a heavy dosage of freshman running back Jaiden Daniels. He carried the ball six times for 84 yards and scored a 35-yard touchdown for a 7-0 lead.
After struggling for most of the first half offensively, the Eagles got a short field after recovering a fumble at their 49-yard line. They needed only six plays to score on a 3-yard run by Jylan Thomas to pull within 7-6.
Commerce started the second half with a score. After forcing a Mount Paran punt, it found the end zone on a 7-yard run by Kemanni Horne to take a 13-6 lead.
The Eagles responded at around the halfway mark of the fourth quarter. The only completed pass of the second half turned into a score, a 21-yard touchdown by Tyler Kroske.
Starting on its own 38, Commerce used three big runs, including a 19-yard run by Shockley, followed by an unsportsmanlike penalty to move into scoring position.
Later in the drive, the Tigers converted a fourth-and-1 from the Mount Paran 5, a play that was so close, it required a measurement. The very next play, Shockley punched in the go-ahead touchdown.
“They came out with different formations, got a couple of tall sweeps, and got some positive plays, and we had a big penalty that moved it down a little bit further,” Jordan said. “Then we had them forth in short and they just got it by about two chain links. It was literally inches. They talk about games of inches and fourth down, and they got it by 2 inches and converted and got to the end zone.”
