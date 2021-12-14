Walton's Zak Rozsman (3) looks for a path to the end zone against McEachern during their first round GHSA AAAAAAA playoff game Friday, Nov. 27, 2020 at Walton High School in Marietta. (Photo: Will Fagan)
With National Signing Day set for Wednesday, there have been a number of high profile commitments -- and decommitments -- by some of Cobb County's best seniors.
Marietta wide receiver Kamryn Perry made his decision over the weekend by choosing to play at Central Michigan. Perry was undersized at 5-foot-10, 165 pounds, but the three-star recruit consistently made plays and finished the season with 65 catches for 1,152 yards and 19 touchdowns.
Walton quarterback Zak Rozsman was originally committed to Appalachian State, but that changed when former Southern Cal coach Clay Helton became the new head coach at Georgia Southern.
Rozsman, who officially committed to the Eagles' program over the weekend, finished the season throwing for 1,119 yards, 10 touchdowns and only two interceptions. He split time with Jeremy Hecklinski for the second straight season, though Rozsman missed most of the state playoffs with an injury as Walton advanced to state semifinals for the first time since 2011.
Another player who reconsidered his commitment was Kennesaw Mountain's Savion Riley. The 6-2, 190-pound wide receiver was originally committed to Duke, but he changed his mind after the announcement that longtime coach David Cutcliffe would be stepping down.
Instead, Riley, a three-star recruit, will head to the Southeastern Conference to play for Vanderbilt. He will join Cherokee quarterback A.J. Swann -- a former Maryland commit -- as two of the top recruits expected to sign with the Commodores.
Wednesday will be the first of two national signing days for the class of 2022. The second will come Feb. 2.
Many of the highest-profile recruits are expected to sign Wednesday, including Allatoona tight end Bennett Christian (Ohio State), Walton defensive back Marcus Allen (North Carolina) and offensive lineman Cason Henry (South Carolina). Also set to sign is a trio of North Cobb players -- Tennessee-bound linebacker Joshua Josephs (Tennessee) and a pair of Georgia-bound teammates in wide receiver De'Nylon Morrissette and defensive back Marquis Groves-Killebrew.
The flurry of activity began over the weekend when McEachern wide receiver Kaleb Webb decommitted from East Carolina to play in the Southeastern Conference at Tennessee.
Webb, a four-star recruit, finished the season with 82 receptions for 1,601 yards and 18 touchdowns. The 6-3, 185-pounder was also a dangerous kick returner, taking back two kickoffs and one punt for a touchdown.
