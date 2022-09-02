WOODSTOCK -- Gracen VanGilder’s 41-yard field goal with 9 seconds remaining capped off a wild comeback by River Ridge as it edged out Sprayberry 45-42 in a shootout Friday night at River Ridge Stadium.
With the game tied at 42-all late in the fourth quarter, and the Knights (3-0) starting at their own 23-yard line, Ethan Spector’s 10-yard run and 39-yard pass to Grant Hollier put them in scoring position at Sprayberry's 28. A 4-yard completion to Thomas Thompsen set up VanGilder’s third field goal of the night.
“That’s the one thing they do best -- they stay laser-focused through the ups and downs of the game,” River Ridge coach Michael Collins said. “It’s something we try to work on continuously. It’s our leadership, our senior leadership particularly.”
It was an exciting, back-and-forth game in which both teams consistently answered with big play after big play.
River Ridge took an early 13-0 after the first quarter. Two VanGilder field goals and a 78-yard touchdown pass from Ethan Spector to Daniel Fichtner on the second play of the game gave the Knights the early lead.
However in a sudden turn of events, Sprayberry (1-2) fought back with a series of big plays as the Yellow Jackets scored 28 unanswered points to take a 28-13 halftime lead.
Oakley Thorpe set the tone picking off a Isaiah Coughlin pass, returning it to the Knights’ 4. Kamari Nix’s 4-yard run on the next drive put the Yellow Jackets on the scoreboard.
Nix’s 44-yard run on the next possession set up Jason Pitts’ 8-yard touchdown run, giving Sprayberry its first lead of the game, 14-13.
Nix’s 1-yard run and Demetrious Brown 44-yard fumble recovery late in the first half closed out an explosive second half by the Yellow Jackets.
Trailing 28-13 at halftime, Andrew Hand’s interception and his 41-yard catch from Spector six plays later allowed River Ridge to cut the lead to 28-20.
Spector passed for 410 yards and two touchdowns on 21 completions, as four different receivers gained at least 75 yards.
After Coughlin’s 1-yard run cut the lead to two, Hand’s throw to Jackson Head on the 2-point conversion tied the game midway through the third quarter.
From there, each team exchanged touchdowns on the next four possessions as both teams were tied at 42 late in the game.
Both Pitts’ 11-yard touchdown run and Nix’s 8-yard touchdown gave Sprayberry the lead twice in the fourth quarter, while River Ridge answered both scores with Coughlin’s second 1-yard touchdown run and Spector’s 4-yard run.
Nix rushed for 142 yards, passed for 174 and accounted for three touchdowns.
