Dual-threat Lassiter quarterback Bryson Harrison decided to stay close to home, committing to play at Georgia State.
“I just loved their facilities, and I was looking somewhere close to home,” Harrison said. “It's right down the street. Also, the fit in in the offense, since they're looking for a dual-threat quarterback -- that was a big thing for me.”
Georgia State was Harrison’s first Football Bowl Subdivision offer, as he previously held seven offers from Football Championship Subdivision teams, including Charleston Southern, East Tennessee State, Eastern Kentucky, Fordham, Lafayette and Stetson.
“He's done a heck of a job in the weight room,” Lassiter coach Sean Thom said. “He's got a great football IQ, and he's able to run the ball along with different intangibles that you can't measure.”
Harrison threw for 1,200 yards and eight touchdowns in 2021, adding another seven scores on the ground. He had Lassiter in position to potentially earn a state playoff spots until he was injured late in the season.
“Georgia State is getting a dual-threat guy in its purest form who's just a good human being and comes from a good family,” Thom said. “I think he's going to go into that culture that (Georgia State) coach (Shawn) Elliot’s created and will fit in nicely and work.”
In five seasons at Georgia State, Elliot has led the program to four winning seasons and three bowl game victories. Returning for his senior season is quarterback Darren Grainger, who threw for 1,715 yards and 19 touchdowns, while rushing for 670 yards and three scores.
Harrison believes that the fit is perfect and that he could make an impact as soon as he arrives in Atlanta.
“They want a runner, and I’m coming in next year as they are looking for someone to step up, and I think it is a perfect opportunity for me,” Harrison said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.