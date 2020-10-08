Game: Lassiter (1-3, 1-1) at Wheeler (1-3, 1-1), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Wheeler 14, Lassiter 0
All-time series: Wheeler leads 16-15-1
Prediction: Wheeler 21, Lassiter 14
Two teams hoping to keep pace in the Region 6AAAAAA will meet this week for the 33rd time in the series’ history.
Lassiter will travel to Wheeler on Friday to take the Wildcats at Corky Kell Stadium.
After beginning the season 0-3, Wheeler defeated Osborne 63-0 two weeks ago to earn its first win of the season. The Wildcats will be coming off a bye.
“It was great for the kids to get that first win,” Wheeler coach Bryan Love said. “We really tried to focus on us and make some plays and to try to build confidence. Seeing that come to fruition was great to see for us going into the bye week.”
Wheeler was led by its running game against Osborne, as the Wildcats totaled 355 rushing yards. A pair of freshmen — Justus Savage and Marc Essley — lead Wheeler in rushing and receiving, respectively. Savage finished with a team-high 84 yards on the ground against Osborne.
Defensively, Love said junior linebacker Jeremiah Jones has been a key contributor for the Wildcats’ defense this season along with seniors Taylor Smith, Kendre Oliver and Giancarlo Riley.
“(Jones) has been playing very well for us,” Love said. “He’s coming downhill like an old school linebacker. He doesn’t say a lot, he just handles his business.”
Lassiter will also be coming off a bye week and looking to win its second game of the season. The Trojans fell 27-6 at home to Pope two weeks ago but secured a 30-13 road win at South Cobb the week prior. The six points scored against Pope was the lowest for Lassiter this season, however, the Trojans averaged 23 points per game through the first three weeks after averaging five points per contest a season ago.
“It’s night and day from last year but it’s still not good enough,” Lassiter coach Sean Thorn said. “The big thing I look at is every week we’ve improved. We’re moving the ball and now we’ve gotta score point when we get down in the red zone.”
Quarterback Bryson Harrison has been the main cog of Lassiter’s offense with team-highs in rushing touchdowns (3) and passing touchdowns (3). Wide receiver Matthew Grachen has been on the receiving end of all three passing scores while junior Bryce Horton leads Lassiter with 134 rushing yards on 35 carries.
“We’ve definitely had some bright spots all throughout the team, just not enough,” Thorn said. “We need our guys to be at their best when their best is needed. This thing’s a process and these next four games for us will determine a lot. Our kids are gonna be prepared and we’ve got an opportunity to go 1-0 this week.”
