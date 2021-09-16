Game: Wheeler (0-3, 0-1) at Lassiter (1-3, 1-1), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Wheeler 13, Lassiter 12
All-time series: Wheeler leads 17-15-1
Prediction: Lassiter 27, Wheeler 10
Lassiter has made strides but hasn’t been so good playing the game of inches.
It seems like that “one bad play” keeps getting in the way, and it has the tendency to make its losses arguably more lopsided than it appeared.
In the second half against Pope, the Trojans were driving with a chance to tie the game at 14-all. Then came the interception that was returned 66 yards for a touchdown. The Greyhounds used that touchdown to get separation before winning 28-7.
In the season opener against River Ridge, Lassiter was ahead 10-7 in the third quarter before the Knights took the momentum away with a blocked punt that was returned for a touchdown.
River Ridge went on to win 35-16.
“I’m starting off with a cliché, but it’s a game of inches,” Lassiter coach Sean Thom said. “An inch here and an inch there can change the outcome. When you play good teams, you have to play good football. We’ll get there.”
Lassiter could put itself in a good position in the Region 6AAAAAA standings with a win over Wheeler on Friday at Frank Fillmann Stadium. The Wildcats had an unexpected bye week when their game with Osborne was canceled because of the Cardinals’ COVID-19 concerns.
Wheeler took that extra week to address its offensive woes. The Wildcats failed to put points on the board in losses to Riverwood and Sprayberry.
Lassiter has had offensive troubles in recent years, but this season it is finding success.
Quarterback Bryson Harrison already has 764 passing yards and three touchdowns, while receiver Danny Curren has already caught 41 passes for 474 yards.
“Offensively, I think we’ve been more efficient,” Thom said. “We’re moving the ball, getting first downs and keeping our defense off the field.”
While Lassiter’s offense appears headed in the right direction, the Wildcats are still discovering theirs.
“(The extra week) was unexpected but we tried to utilize it to our advantage,” Wheeler coach Bryan Love said. “We’ve made a concerted effort to run the ball better with our formations and we’re looking at different personnel packages.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.