Game: Lassiter (1-5, 1-3) at Sprayberry (3-2, 3-0), 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: Lassiter 41, Sprayberry 23 (Sept. 6, 2013)
All-time series: Lassiter leads 21-9
Prediction: Sprayberry 28, Lassiter 14
Lassiter and Sprayberry have played 30 times during their longtime rivalry known as the “Backyard Brawl,” but the brawl hasn’t happened in seven years.
That changes Friday.
The teams, now Region 6AAAAAA rivals, haven’t been in the same region since Sprayberry last won a game in the series in 2007. After six straight losses to the Trojans, the Yellow Jackets’ running game may be ready for the matchup at Jim Frazier Stadium.
Lassiter is looking to bounce back from a 35-7 loss to Kennesaw Mountain last week but will have its hands full against a Sprayberry team that has won three games in a row.
“It’s going to be a great opportunity. Sprayberry is a good football team,” Lassiter coach Sean Thom said. “If you watched practice (Monday), you would thought we won four of five games. The kids responded to a little adversity and hope we can continue putting this game plan together.”
After back-to-back 1-9 seasons there has been noticable improvement in 2020, especially on the offensive side of the ball. Lassiter is averaging 16 points a game and have scored more than 20 points twice so far. While that may not sound great, the team only scored more than seven points twice in 2019.
Sprayberry was 2-8 overall during Brett Vavra’s first year as coach. Two years later, the Yellow Jackets began stringing wins together with help of running back Demarion Owens, who has returned this season. A 20-17 upset over Dalton and a clutch 27-21 win over Creekview put the Yellow Jackets in postseason.
Owens comes into this game third in the county in rushing with 503 yards and eight touchdowns.
The Yellow Jackets are now 3-0 in Region 6AAAAAAA with convincing wins over Wheeler, Kennesaw Mountain and Osborne.
Vavra, who played linebacker for the Yellow Jackets in the late 1990s, is thrilled to restore the rivalry.
“It’s one of those old school rivalries that has been around a long time but got lost a little bit because of region realignments,” Vavra said. “To get this back on the schedule is pretty cool. It’s going to be a big football game. Our kids are ready for the challenge, and we look forward to it.”
