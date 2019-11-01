WOODSTOCK — Etowah put on a dominating performance, scoring 36 points in the first half, en route to a 43-7 win over Lassiter on Friday night at Eagle Mountain.
Etowah (5-4, 3-1 Region 4AAAAAAA) was impressive on both sides of the ball, tallying 386 yards of offense, while only allowing 15 yards Lassiter (1-8, 0-4).
The Eagles started fast and never let up, ensuring the Trojans would not grab any type of momentum.
“We usually defer and choose to start off the second half, but, this time, we really wanted to get off to a fast start,” Etowah coach Dave Svehla said. “That was a point of emphasis this week that we wanted to start quick and get on the board first.”
With the win, Etowah joined Roswell and Walton in a three-way tie for the region lead ahead of next week’s regular-season finale at Roswell. With a win, the Eagles would clinch the No. 2 seed and a first-round playoff game for the state playoffs.
It was another night at the office for Etowah quarterback and Cherokee County passing leader Dalton Miller. He completed 13 of 19 passes, finishing with 226 yards passing and four touchdowns.
Backup quarterback Dawson Heck played the entire second half for the Eagles, throwing for 34 yards. He also had an impressive 10-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter that saw him use his speed and athletic ability to run along the sideline and around a corner of defenders. The score put Etowah up 43-7.
“We didn’t want to take Lassiter lightly,” Svehla said. “We prepared to go for it on fourth downs and to do whatever it took to win the game, which is what we did.”
The Eagles also got the run game going, rushing for 125 yards as a team with two touchdowns.
For Lassiter, it was a long night.
The Trojans could not get anything going all night, scoring their only touchdown when Etowah had already taken out the majority of their starting lineup.
The Trojans could not handle the pressure of the Eagles’ defensive line, leaving quarterbacks Brayden Lind and Cameron Campbell running for their lives the majority of the game.
The tackles for loss made it impossible for Lassiter to move the ball.
The dominant defensive effort by the Eagles also led to great field position for Etowah, with several drives starting near midfield.
“Our defense played lights-out tonight,” Svehla said. “We had a lot of negative-yardage plays that didn’t allow (Lassiter) to get into a rhythm, which, in turn, also affected the field position.”
