Lassiter’s defense has been tone setter
- By Greg Oshust MDJ Sports Correspondent
Game: Dalton (1-2) at Lassiter (2-1), 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: First meeting
All-time series: First meeting
Prediction: Lassiter 31, Dalton 17
Lassiter looks for another strong performance from its defense as it goes for its third victory in a row when it hosts Dalton in a non-region contest at Frank Fillmann Stadium on Friday.
The Trojans defense has played a big role in their success, giving up only 16 points a game.
For coach Sean Thom, he said it was the Trojans’ season-opening 25-14 loss to Etowah Aug. 19 that propelled his defense’s improved performance.
“The kids are playing with a chip on their shoulders,” Thom said. “Obviously, they played really well against Etowah, though it didn’t show up on the stat sheet. I think that has carried on throughout the year. The kids have taken it to heart. They have a chip on their shoulders. They’ve done a good job. The defensive staff has come up with good game plans, the kids have executed it. They’re attacking well and running to the football. All the things you preach to play sound defense, they’re doing it. Hopefully, they can keep that up. We’ve got a big challenge this week. We’ve got to be able to stop the run and be good tacklers. So, we’ll see what happens.”
Thom said he is impressed with how his defensive unit has gelled together.
“I think it’s been a collective effort,” Thom said. “Jaheem Murray has been a big component in the secondary, Griffin Mack on the defensive line has been very impactful. Linebackers have played well, (defensive line), (defensive backs) – for the most part, like I said, it’s been a collective effort. They all have done a really good job”
Lassiter’s (2-1) offense may also be hitting its stride after its 64-14 victory over Woodstock last week.
The Trojans scored 28 unanswered points to pull away – outgaining Woodstock 427-142 in total offense.
Samuel Gadsden led the Lassiter offensive attack with 176 yards rushing and three touchdowns.
