Game: Lassiter (2-3, 2-1) at Kennesaw Mountain (5-0, 3-0), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Kennesaw Mountain 35, Lassiter 7
All-time series: Kennesaw Mountain leads 2-1
Prediction: Kennesaw Mountain 24, Lassiter 14
Danny Curran has been one of Lassiter’s top receivers the last two seasons.
The senior wide receiver has stepped up his game a notch in his final year of high school football to become the main go-to guy in the Trojan offense in 2021.
Curran will try to continue his forward momentum and help Lassiter get a leg up in its quest for a state playoff berth when the Trojans go on the road to face Kennesaw Mountain in a Region 6AAAAAA game at Cobb EMC/Mustang Stadium.
Curran leads the county in receiving with 48 receptions for 588 yards and two touchdowns.
Lassiter coach Sean Thom said Curran has also contributed in the secondary on defense and on special teams.
“Offensively, defensively, special teams — he’s a kid who really doesn’t come off the field,” Thom said. “He runs great routes, obviously has good hands and is able to do some damage when he gets into the open field. He’s a kid who has really set high goals for himself going into this year. One thing we have talked about, he’s a guy who wanted to have 1,500 all-purpose yards and he’s well on his way.”
It’s a major improvement over the last two seasons, in which he had seven receptions for 113 yards and a touchdown as a junior last year and six catches for 128 yards and a score as a sophomore in 2019.
He has had more than 100 yards in receptions in the last four games, including catching seven passes for 114 yards and a touchdown in Lassiter’s 27-21 victory over Wheeler last Friday.
Thom said Curran has especially benefited from changes that the Trojans have made in their offense.
“We were running the triple (option) last year and he didn’t have many opportunities at all,” Thom said. “He had a lot of opportunities blocking, but I think that has made him a better player. You look at what we do with other kids on the team, now we’re basing out of three or four wide receiver sets. I think he’s become a crystal route runner. He’s not the biggest guy — he’s 6-1 and about 170, maybe 175, but he plays a lot bigger. He’s a physical kid, plays above his size. He’s the gas that makes us go right now.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.