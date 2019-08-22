Game: Lassiter at Harrison, 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Harrison 48, Lassiter 0
All-time series: Harrison leads 2-0
Prediction: Harrison 31, Lassiter 17
Lassiter is putting more emphasis on running the ball this season.
The coaching staff is saying great things about the running backs including sophomore Shai Valencia, who seems to be getting a lot of attention.
While Lassiter’s young core of running backs are showing preseason potential, they will have their work cut out for them when they travel to Bruce Cobleigh Stadium tonight to face Harrison for the season-opener.
Harrison is already aware of the potential that Valencia has.
“(Valencia) is big and physical, and we’re definitely going to need solid tackling,” Harrison coach Matt Dickmann said.
Harrison shutout the Trojans in last year’s season opener at Frank Fillmann Stadium, and the majority of Harrison’s defensive players are returning.
Lassiter is not overlooking Harrison’s offense either.
“They have weapons on both sides of the ball,” Lassiter coach Sean Thom said of Harrison. “Our game plan involves executing in doing what we need to do. We need to win the turnover battle and defensively, we need to come up with big stops. We need the chips to fall our way and we need to compete for four quarters.”
Lassiter is looking to extend drives against Harrison, and that’s going to come down to the running game. In its 35-21 scrimmage win over Sprayberry, the Trojans averaged 7.1 yards per carry and they had only one three-and-out on offense the entire game.
Quarterbacks Mitch Storm and Cam Campbell have seen plenty of preseason action for Lassiter with Storm being the projected starter. Both can run the ball just as well as throw it, and both had runs of more than 50 yards against Sprayberry.
“The Lassiter of old have predominantly thrown the ball around,” Thom said. “We ran the ball well (against Sprayberry), we extended plays well.
Harrison graduated linebacker Will Carty from its 3-4 defense after leading with four sacks, but the Hoyas will have Ryan Smith, Caleb Williamson and Marcus Bleazard, who combined for more than 300 tackles last season, coming back to anchor the linebacker positions.
“Our defense is stout, and we’re not surprised by that,” Dickmann said. “We just have to stay healthy.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.