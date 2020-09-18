AUSTELL — A couple of gambles paid off big for Lassiter, which went on to beat South Cobb 30-13 on Friday in a Region 6AAAAAA game at Clay Stadium.
Clinging to a 17-13 advantage midway through the third period, Daniel Curran rushed 14 yards off a reverse to convert on fourth-and-3, extending a drive that led to Dixon Noland’s 5-yard touchdown run, propelling the Trojans (1-2, 1-0) to a 24-13 lead with 50 seconds left in the quarter.
Another fourth-down reverse on Lassiter’s next possession, this one for 17 yards on fourth-and-4, resulted in a 2-yard rushing touchdown for Bryson Harrison with 6:04 left in game, bringing the score to its final margin.
Harrison rushed 15 times for 60 yards and two touchdowns to pace Lassiter. Samuel Carter IV ran six times for 64 yards, while Curran had two carries for 31 yards. Noland totaled six carries for 12 yards and a score.
“A lot of people would question going for it on fourth down,” Lassiter coach Sean Thom said, “but I preach being aggressive to my guys. Our defense brings a lot of pressure, too. A lot of people don’t agree, but I like to come out and go out swinging. These kids are an aggressive bunch, and I like their mentality.”
Terrence Clark II led South Cobb (0-2, 0-1) with 20 carries for 135 yards. He was also 8-of-12 passing for 74 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Daniel Dada caught for five passes for 52 yards and a score.
Poor special teams helped set up both of Lassiter’s second-half touchdowns after punts of 8 and 11 yards gave the Trojans possession at the Eagles’ 28- and 22-yard lines, respectively.
A blocked punt return in the first half gave Lassiter a 14-0 advantage midway through the first quarter.
“Special teams got us (Friday),” South Cobb coach Terry Jones said. “We gave up a touchdown on the blocked punt, and those bad punts gave (Lassiter) good field position, and they didn’t have to drive. We have to do a better job with the details. I thought our defense played a pretty good job, but our offense has to do a better job putting up points. We have to get better during the week.”
Drew Campbell nailed a 32-yard field goal as time expired to put Lassiter in front 17-7 at halftime.
Joseph Blackwell’s 60-yard interception return gave Lassiter the ball in the waning seconds, while a 15-yard South Cobb unsportsmanlike penalty during the return helped set up Campbell’s attempt.
The game was not close early on as the Trojans jumped ahead 14-0 midway through the first quarter.
Harrison ran in from 1 yard out to cap the Trojans’ 8-play, 71-yard scoring drive on their first possession for the 7-0 lead. Lassiter converted on fourth down to extend its march downfield as Harrison found Curran for a 30-yard reception to set up the Trojans at the 2.
Evan Manring’s 18-yard punt block return following South Cobb’s first possession extended the margin to 14-0.
The Eagles’ answered on their next drive, which started at their own 23.
Clark led South Cobb downfield, and his 25-yard run helped position the Eagles’ at the Trojans’ 13. Clark found Dada in the end zone on the very next play, and Alberto Bibian’s point-after trimmed South Cobb’s deficit to 14-7 with 1:59 remaining in the first.
South Cobb almost tied the game late in the first half, but a holding penalty negated Clark’s scoring run. The Eagles eventually turned the ball over on downs, but Kevion Wallace’s fumble recovery with 17 seconds left until halftime gave the Eagles’ one more opportunity from the Trojans’ 34.
Blackwell recorded his interception on the subsequent play, giving Lassiter its final scoring opportunity of the half.
