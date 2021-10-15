MARIETTA -- Lassiter and Osborne put on a defensive battle Friday night in which both units answered the call time and time again.
However, early offensive fireworks from Lassiter proved to be the difference as the Trojans came with a hard-fought 16-3 win at Cardinal Field.
With the win, Lassiter (4-4, 4-2 Region 6AAAAAA) controls its own destiny for the region's fourth playoff spot, as it goes into its bye week a half-game ahead of Kell for that last playoff spot.
Lassiter wasted no time in attacking Osborne (1-5, 0-4) though the air on first two possessions. Bryson Harrison threw touchdowns passes to Danny Curran for 37 yards and Luke O’Malley for 33 yards give Lassiter an early 13-0 first quarter lead.
O’Malley also had an interception that led to his touchdown the following play.
However, the Osborne defense stiffened up and held Lassiter scoreless late in the fourth quarter, giving the Cardinals every opportunity to win.
Osborne finally got on the scoreboard midway through the third quarter with a 25-yard field goal by Placidus Onwudinjo to cut the lead to 13-3. The Cardinals started with great field position at the Trojans' 34, and although they were aided by two personal foul penalties against Lassiter, they could not punch it into the end zone.
That was the story of the game for Osborne, which could not take advantage of opportunities to cut into the lead despite holding Lassiter to 248 yards
Midway through the second quarter and trailing 13-0, the Cardinals got into the red zone but failed to completion touchdown passes to wide-open receivers on three consecutive plays.
They also recovered a muffed punt early in the fourth quarter at the Lassiter 35 but lost yardage on its next three plays and was forced to punt, never threatening again.
“After those first two big plays, we kind of settled in and played solid defense,” Osborne coach Luqman Salam said. “Then, on offense, we have to get bigger, faster and stronger, get more experience. Got to be able to play in games like this. We’ll just keep on working, keep plugging along.”
As good as Osborne’s defense was, Lassiter proved to be even better as it held the Cardinals to 121 yards and were responsible for two turnovers. One of which was including a fumble recovery at the Osborne 27 late in the game that set up a 40-yard field goal by Drew Campbell, which gave the Trojans a 16-3 lead with 4:02 left.
“Gritty performance. Our kids, they overcame a lot,” Lassiter coach Sean Thom said of the defense. “Never-give-up attitude -- thought it was huge. We muffed that punt, defense comes up with the stop. Just all game. Obviously, we wanted the offense to perform a little better. A lot of stuff to improve on, but we got the bye week, and we’ll be ready for these last two.”
