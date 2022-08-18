Game: Etowah (0-0) at Lassiter (0-0), 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: Etowah 43, Lassiter 7 (Nov. 1, 2019)
All-time series: Etowah leads 14-11
Prediction: Lassiter 17, Etowah 14
Etowah and Lassiter, two teams looking to turn a corner this season, are preparing for a season-opening matchup at the Trojans’ Frank Fillmann Stadium with plenty of anticipation.
Lassiter is coming off a 4-6 season with hopes of improvement. Quarterback Bryson Harrison (1,200 yards, 8 TDs in 2021) leads the offensive, and coach Sean Thom said he is looking for a clean, spirited showing.
The Trojans are preparing for a dynamic Etowah offense, with quarterbacks Jack Strickland and Xavier Mahoney taking over under center.
“They are big up front, and they have two quarterbacks who give you different mindsets to prepare for,” Thom said. “They have some weapons, and at the end of the day, we know they want to run the ball. We have to take advantage of our opportunities offensively.”
Game: Woodstock (0-0) at Osborne (0-0), 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: First meeting
All-time series: First meeting
Prediction: Osborne 17, Woodstock 13
A pair of rebuilding programs will showcase their progress Friday when Woodstock travels to Osborne.
The Cardinals’ defense made noticeable strides last season. They went 1-8 last year but had solid outings against Wheeler and Forest Park, holding them to 10 and seven points, respectively.
For Osborne, Week 1 is all about seeing the offseason work come to fruition. The Cardinals won their 2021 season opener 12-0 against Woodland, but they remained winless the rest of the way.
Game: Wheeler (0-0) at Centennial (0-0), 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: Wheeler 42, Centennial 38, Aug. 25, 2017
All-time series: Centennial leads 6-2
Prediction: Wheeler 20, Centennial 10
Wheeler kicks off its regular season Friday night as it travels to Centennial in a non-region contest.
The Wildcats enter the game with a notch under their belt, after an impressive 16-10 victory over River Ridge last Friday in a preseason scrimmage.
On the defensive side of the ball, Wheeler has linebacker Julian Stevenson, who led the team with 89 tackles in 2021, along with Ty Holiday, who led with seven sacks, Renardo Lewis, Justin Wilson, Jesse Santos and Tre’vaughn Callhoun returning.
On offense, quarterback Marcus Romain is returning, along with leading rusher Josiah Allen, Ja’von Broussard, Jabril Abdul Rahim and King David Emmanuel.
Game: Carver (0-0) at South Cobb (0-0), 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: First meeting All-time series: First meeting
Prediction: Carver 28, South Cobb 20
South Cobb opens the season Friday by bringing in Carver-Atlanta, a Class AAA squad that made it to the state semifinals a year ago.
While the Panthers will be trying to pick up where they left off, so will Eagles quarterback Javon Richardon. Playing only the last half of the season, the dual-threat signal caller made his mark. He finished the season with 578 yards passing and four touchdowns while rushing for 427 yards and three more scores.
The team will feature running back-by-committee until someone grabs the job.
Game: North Cobb Christian (0-0) at Christian Heritage (0-0), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Christian Heritage 27, North Cobb Christian 10
All-time series: Christian Heritage leads 4-2
Prediction: Christian Heritage 27, N. Cobb Christian 22
Last season, North Cobb Christian lost its 10th and final game against Christian Heritage 27-10.
This season, the Eagles are looking to get their season started off on the right foot with a victory as they travel to Dalton to take on the Lions on Friday.
The Eagles will have veterans Jadin Granville-Coats, who led the team with 816 yards rushing and eight touchdowns, along with Jacob Cruz who led with 121 total tackles return this year.
However, for North Cobb Christian, things seem to be looking up after a 3-8 finish last year. It moved from Region 7A Private to Region 6AA, its roster size grew from 30 to about 48 and it added three new coaching additions — PJ Hughes (defensive coordinator), Hunter Poole (defensive back coach/special teams coordinator) and Armani Martin (wide receiver coach).
“We are trending up as a team,” Jones said. “Everybody’s excited and the kids are buying in.
“We were able to also hire three new coaches in the offseason, and all three of those are just outstanding additions to our program. They are energetic and enthusiastic, so the kids understand the playbook, but it’s also a matter of having coaches that can help coach that, and all those things are coming together nicely.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.