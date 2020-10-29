Game: Osborne (1-5, 0-4) at Lassiter (1-6, 0-4), 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: Lassiter 19, Osborne 7 (Oct. 11, 1985)
All-time series: Lassiter leads 2-0
Prediction: Lassiter 20, Osborne 10
Osborne and Lassiter will face off against each other looking to bounce back from their losses last week.
The Trojans will try to keep their playoff hopes alive with a win.
The Cardinals will try to make their mark in Region 6AAAAAA when they take on Lassiter for the first time since 1985.
Coach Russ Isham said that even though his team did not beat Kell last week, he liked how they never gave up.
“They continued to fight the whole game even though we know the challenges are big for us,” he said.
Isham said his team will have to be prepared for a physical game against Lassiter.
“They play really physical and they run the triple-option which means you have to play disciplined,” Isham said.
Isham’s goal this week is the same as any other. He wants to see his players continue to grow and be competitive.
“We are still trying to grow this program,” Isham said. “We want to compete every Friday and execute on both sides of the ball.”
Last week, Sprayberry defeated Lassiter 49-9. Trojans coach Sean Thom said his team needs to play better on both sides of the ball.
“We need to be more consistent and make the right reads and execute,” he said. “The game boils down to blocking and tackling and we have to start installing that each game.”
Thom said the special teams unit for his team played well in their loss and has been playing well for most of the season.
“Special teams have continued to do a lot of good,” he said. “They have raised the bar high and we have to raise the bar offensively and defensively.”
Thom said he knows that Osborne has some athletes who can give the Trojans problems, but he wants his team to focus on themselves and how they can play better as well.
“We have to also look at ourselves and look at our best game and build off of that,” Thom said. “This game is going to be a good test for us. We have to play complete football and improve. The expectation is that we always improve.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.