Lassiter opens region play at Johns Creek
- By Adam Carrington MDJ Sports Correspondent
Lassiter learned a lot about itself over the last two weeks.
Its final non-region game two weeks ago resulted in a 35-3 setback to Dalton. But after some self discovery, the Trojans (2-2) are refocused going into Thursday’s Region 7AAAAAA opener at Johns Creek (1-4).
“I think biggest thing is the growth, and we are where we want to be going into region play,” Lassiter coach Sean Thom said. “This is group we respect.”
Lassiter’s loss turned out to be a learning experience, especially since the offense outgained Dalton in total yardage.
It was the four turnovers and more than 100 yards given up in penalties that prevented the Trojans from staying in the game. Other miscues included three dropped touchdown passes in the first half.
Despite that, Lassiter has goals of making the state playoffs for the first time since 2016. The Trojans had wins over Wheeler and Woodstock going into region play, while their losses came against Dalton and Etowah.
“You never want go into bye after a loss, but kids grew from it and got some good work in,” Thom said. “I think we honed in more of what our identity is. Against Dalton, we got away from it a little bit. We were able to focus on the things that you do early in fall camp.”
Bryson Harrison has been steady as a dual-threat quarterback for Lassiter. He has 498 passing yards on the season with three touchdowns, while also rushing for 295 yards on 45 carries.
Defensively, Evan Scherer and Jaheem Murray are leading the way for the Trojans with 27 tackles apiece. Scherer also has 3.5 tackles for loss on the year, and Murray has two blocked punts.
Arguably, Murray’s biggest play of the season was the game-clinching interception in Lassiter’s 16-10 win over Wheeler.
Johns Creek has had a tough start to the year after making the state playoffs a year ago, with its only win coming against Chattahoochee. The Gladiators suffered one-sided defeats to Parkview, Roswell and Western (Fla.).
