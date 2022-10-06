Game: Roswell (5-1, 2-0) at Lassiter (3-2, 1-0), 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: Roswell 42, Lassiter 7, (Oct. 18, 2019)
Overall Series: Roswell leads 20-10
Prediction: Roswell 21, Lassiter 10
For the first time since Sean Thom took over as coach, Lassiter won its region-opener when it held off a Johns Creek rally last Thursday to prevail 23-20 on the road.
The win gave it the confidence they need for Friday's game against No. 3 Roswell.
“When we first got into this region, this is a game that was a must have,” Lassiter coach Sean Thom said. “The kids came out, executed and did a good job. I'm proud of our kids to come out with a win.”
Lassiter made a statement right away by jumping out to a 16-0 halftime lead on back-to-back touchdown runs by Jaheem Murray. But Lassiter lost some momentum early in the second half on a turnover, allowing the Gladiators to score 14 unanswered points to get back into the game.
However, Lassiter did not lose focus in the fourth quarter and managed to pull away on a Bryson Harrison touchdown scramble.
They are still developing into a playoff team following back to back one-win seasons in 2018 and 2019. They nearly got into the postseason last year. A win on Friday would put them 2-0 in Region 7AAAAAA and a big step toward returning to the playoffs for the first time since 2016.
In looking ahead to Roswell, the Trojans level of difficulty rises dramatically, and they have dropped the last six meetings against the Hornets.
Roswell has dominated its games in region so far. It opened with a 56-10 win over Johns Creek before beating Blessed Trinity 41-10 last week.
Roswell running back Nykahi Davenport rushed for 115 yards on 15 carries against Blessed Trinity and scored two touchdowns. KJ Smith threw for 179 yards and four touchdowns.
“There is a reason why they're No. 3 in the state, they're explosive,” Thom said. “We have to do what we do. We have to run the ball and complementary football. We talked to the kids and told them that we have to execute, play our brand of football and see where the chips fall. We know we are the underdog, but if you limit the mistakes, you have a shot at any game. We will give all we got.”
Lassiter will most likely establish the run as well as stop the run. The Trojans rushed for 248 yards against Johns Creek with Sam Gadsden leading the way with 117 on 21 carries. Defensively, they held the Gladiators to 58 yards on 21 carries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.