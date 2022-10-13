Game: Alpharetta (4-2, 2-0) at Lassiter (3-3, 1-1), 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: Lassiter 17, Alpharetta 16 (Nov. 11, 2011)
Overall Series: Lassiter leads 4-1
Prediction: Alpharetta 27, Lassiter 17
Lassiter coach Sean Thom said a season isn't defined by a single game.
He's referring to the 58-0 setback against Roswell last week. The loss hurt since the Trojans were coming off a big win over Johns Creek on the road the previous week to begin Region 7AAAAAA competition.
Roswell posted more than 500 yards of offense against Lassiter and was ahead by four touchdowns at the half. The lone Lassiter highlight was Samuel Gadsden rushing for 71 yards on 18 carries.
Thom said the Trojans watched the film, learned from their mistakes and then burned it. They know they are still 1-1 in the region with plenty of football left going into Friday's home game against Alpharetta. The goal of qualifying for the postseason for the first time in six years is still intact.
“You have to put it all in perspective,” Thom said. “We have to continue to do what we do good, limit the bad and eliminate the ugly. Life is going to throw things at you.
“When you lose 58-0 it's hard to be who you are. It feels like you have to press a little bit. But we know who we are. If you can tackle and block, you have a shot to be good in high school football.”
Alpharetta, which is undefeated in region and coming off a by week, could present challenges for Lassiter. The Raiders beat Pope handily in the region opener three weeks ago and rallied from 10 points down in the fourth quarter to beat Sprayberry.
Alpharetta is a pass-oriented squad with Ben Guthrie throwing for 1,614 yards this season and 17 touchdowns. Garrett Young is his primary target with 494 receiving yards and four scores.
“Offensively, they have a lot of playmakers,” Thom said. “We have to be sound on the back end and tackle well. Offensively, we have to play complementary football. If your defense is on the field more than your offense, it's not a recipe for success. We have to make sure we are sustaining drives.”
